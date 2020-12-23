Arizona Bowl has new title sponsor, name

The Arizona Bowl has a new title sponsor.
Offerpad, a Chandler-based real estate technology company, replaces Nova Home Loans, which had been the title sponsor of the game since its inception.
The Offerpad Arizona Bowl is scheduled for Dec. 31 at noon. The showdown between Mountain West Conference champion San Jose State and Mid-American Conference champion Ball State will air on CBS.
Arizona Bowl executive director Kym Adair said the game "will shine a national spotlight on the state-of-the-art real estate technology that Offerpad has revolutionized to support its customers, while at the same time providing a lifetime of memories for the student-athletes playing in our game. This is a win-win for both of our great organizations.”
Said Offerpad founder and CEO Brian Bair: “The Offerpad family is proud to join the Arizona Bowl in recognizing the achievements of both these champion football programs, and to have this opportunity to celebrate and showcase their talents on the field here in Tucson. As a big football and sports fan myself, I’m especially thrilled to be involved with Bowl Season this year and to contribute to the Arizona Bowl's hard work in supporting local charities right here in our own backyard."