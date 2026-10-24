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At just 19 years old, Caleb Desnoyers is already getting a taste of professional hockey. Whether he’s skating down the ice looking for an open teammate or battling an opponent for the puck, the young center is working to prove he belongs at the next level.

Selected fourth overall in the 2025 NHL Draft by the Utah Mammoth, he is one of the highest-rated young prospects in hockey.

But instead of starting his professional career in the NHL, Utah assigned him to its American Hockey League affiliate, the Tucson Roadrunners, where he is expected to play an important role in the team’s offense.

He joined the team in September.

Now, he is working to improve his strength, speed and decision-making against older, more experienced players while working to reach the NHL.

“He’s an elite player. He’s an elite person. He understands the game fully well,” said Roadrunners head coach Steve Potvin. “Now we just want to see him doing a little bit more pace and a little bit more detail.”

Desnoyers needs to show how he handles the faster pace and defensive responsibilities that come with professional hockey, he said.

Potvin believes Desnoyers’ time in Tucson will help him gain experience as he adjusts to professional hockey.

“Every time there’s a mistake or even something that he does really well, it’s just data,” Potvin said. “It’s data to be able to store and be able to apply it when it’s time to win.”