At just 19 years old, Caleb Desnoyers is already getting a taste of professional hockey. Whether he’s skating down the ice looking for an open teammate or battling an opponent for the puck, the young center is working to prove he belongs at the next level.
Selected fourth overall in the 2025 NHL Draft by the Utah Mammoth, he is one of the highest-rated young prospects in hockey.
But instead of starting his professional career in the NHL, Utah assigned him to its American Hockey League affiliate, the Tucson Roadrunners, where he is expected to play an important role in the team’s offense.
He joined the team in September.
Now, he is working to improve his strength, speed and decision-making against older, more experienced players while working to reach the NHL.
“He’s an elite player. He’s an elite person. He understands the game fully well,” said Roadrunners head coach Steve Potvin. “Now we just want to see him doing a little bit more pace and a little bit more detail.”
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Desnoyers needs to show how he handles the faster pace and defensive responsibilities that come with professional hockey, he said.
Potvin believes Desnoyers’ time in Tucson will help him gain experience as he adjusts to professional hockey.
“Every time there’s a mistake or even something that he does really well, it’s just data,” Potvin said. “It’s data to be able to store and be able to apply it when it’s time to win.”
As Desnoyers adjusts to the higher level of competition in the AHL, he will need to get physically stronger, improve his speed and make quicker decisions on the ice, especially when trying to force turnovers, Potvin said.
The transition also comes with responsibilities away from hockey.
Unlike junior hockey, where players often live with billet families who help with everyday tasks. On the Roadrunners, Desnoyers now has to manage those responsibilities himself.
Teammate and Roadrunners forward Tij Iginla has known Desnoyers since they played together for Team Canada at the U18 Championships in spring 2024 before becoming teammates in Tucson.
“He’s a really good kid and has a good sense of humor,” Iginla said. “He likes to crack some jokes and keep it light.”
Having played alongside Desnoyers at both the international and professional levels, Iginla believes the young center already has skills that could translate to the NHL.
“I think his skating is definitely ready for the NHL, as well as his playmaking,” Iginla said.
Now, his time on the Roadrunners will give him the “pro experience” he needs to take the next step, Iginla said, adding that he already has the work ethic to succeed.
“He just really loves the game and works hard at it,” he said.
Beginning his professional career in Tucson wasn’t originally part of his plan, Desnoyers said.
His goal during the summer was to earn a spot on the Mammoth’s NHL roster.
At first, he was disappointed to be heading to Tucson, but he said he understands that this is an opportunity to improve.
“It’s not the thing that I wanted, but I think it’s also a great opportunity for me to get better and get closer to my dream,” he said.
He will use this time to work on becoming stronger, faster and better at making decisions on the ice, he said.
And there are upsides to playing for the Roadrunners, he added, like more time on the ice.
“Obviously, more reps, more minutes are gonna help,” he said.
For now, he’s focused on putting in the work to get better and stronger.
“And after that, my creativity will do the rest of the work,” he said.
Arizona Sonoran News is a news service of the University of Arizona School of Journalism.