The Tucson Saguaros are vying for their third Pecos League title in the past four years.

The Saguaros advanced to the league championship series by defeating the Trinidad Triggers 12-7 Monday night at Kino Stadium. Tucson registered its second straight postseason sweep to win the Mountain Division.

The Saguaros will face the San Rafael Pacifics, the champions of the Pacific Division, in a best-of-3 series in Northern California. Game 1 is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday. Game 2 is slated for the same time Thursday. Game 3, if necessary, will take place Friday.

In Tucson’s clinching victory Monday, BJ Minarcin went 3 for 5 with five RBIs while Jordan Medina and JuJuan Franklin socked solo home runs.