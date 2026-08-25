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In 2001, Amphitheater High School named its football facility "Friedli Field,'' in honor of state championship coach Vern Friedli, who went on to win 297 games over 36 years at Amphi, then a state record. A sign bearing the words "Friedli Field'' were placed atop the scoreboard.

During this offseason, Amphi remodeled its football facility. However, its new scoreboard has no mention of Friedli, but rather sponsor ICCU, a local credit union.