In 2001, Amphitheater High School named its football facility "Friedli Field,'' in honor of state championship coach Vern Friedli, who went on to win 297 games over 36 years at Amphi, then a state record. A sign bearing the words "Friedli Field'' were placed atop the scoreboard.
During this offseason, Amphi remodeled its football facility. However, its new scoreboard has no mention of Friedli, but rather sponsor ICCU, a local credit union.
But the Amphi administration didn't forget Friedli. They built a large planter at the main gate to the field, with the coach's name illuminated, making it impossible to miss. Friedli, who died in 2017, left a hard-to-follow legacy at Amphi. Since his last season in 2012, the Panthers have gone 53-71.