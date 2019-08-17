Joe Turner was a backup center for Arizona’s 1988 Final Four team and close friends with starting UA point guard Craig McMillan. Last week, Turner’s son, power forward Edward “Squid” Turner, moved to Santa Rosa, California, to enroll at Santa Rosa Junior College and play basketball for McMillan, who is the SRJC men’s basketball coach. Last year at Foothills High School in Bakersfield, California, Squid Turner averaged 17.5 points and 9.6 rebounds. McMillan has coached SRJC to the California state championship.