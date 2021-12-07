Stephanie Ponce, Liberty Elementary
Stephanie Ponce has served families in the Sunnyside USD as a teacher, coach, coordinator and administrator since 2004. As a proud Tucson native her roots are grounded in the mindset that giving back to her community is a life to be proud of. Her foundational practices stem from her drive to continue in her own academics, she holds a B.A in Elementary Education, and a double Masters in Information Systems and Educational Leadership.
During her time in Sunnyside her focus has been to advocate for the educational opportunities of youth in her community. With experience in elementary, middle, high and at the district level, her impact can be seen within a range of age groups. These experiences along with hard work have awarded her the honors of Sunnyside Star Teacher, and Rodel Aspiring Administrator. Her career as an educator has always been a focal point of her life, however her purpose is centered on being a mother and wife. Her family is her greatest accomplishment. She believes that the positive influential interactions that we make daily with our youth are the greatest gifts we can give our community; this includes the role model she strives to be for her daughter.