 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stephen Sterling

Stephen Sterling

  • Updated

Stephen Sterling, Locallight

Stephen Sterling, Locallight

Stephen is President and cofounder of Localight - a financial technology company and Public Benefit Corporation. Localight's mission is to accelerate inclusive growth across local marketplaces. Stephen holds a BA in Philosophy, Politics, Economics & Law from University of Arizona. As an undergrad, he was an exclusive academic mentor and tutor to UA athletes.

He's been working with startups since 2007 and has been a part of 2 exits - both acquisitions were by publicly traded companies in the education technology space and in internet marketing.

Prior to co-founding Localight, he sourced a successful $12MM series A round in 2019 that led to a $60MM series B for a German-based startup through a VC in CA. Stephen resides in Tucson with his daughter, Emma.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News