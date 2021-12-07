Stephen Sterling, Locallight
Stephen is President and cofounder of Localight - a financial technology company and Public Benefit Corporation. Localight's mission is to accelerate inclusive growth across local marketplaces. Stephen holds a BA in Philosophy, Politics, Economics & Law from University of Arizona. As an undergrad, he was an exclusive academic mentor and tutor to UA athletes.
He's been working with startups since 2007 and has been a part of 2 exits - both acquisitions were by publicly traded companies in the education technology space and in internet marketing.
Prior to co-founding Localight, he sourced a successful $12MM series A round in 2019 that led to a $60MM series B for a German-based startup through a VC in CA. Stephen resides in Tucson with his daughter, Emma.