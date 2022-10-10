 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stir Crazy

"Stir Crazy" filming at the Tucson Rodeo Grounds April 10, 1980. Citizen file photo by H. Darr Beiser.

Stir Crazy (1980)

Tucson locations: Downtown, Tucson Rodeo Grounds, Pima Community College West Campus, former Whistle Stop bar on Craycroft Road, Pima County Courthouse; other Arizona locations: Arizona State Prison in Florence, Arizona

Gene Wilder, Richard Pryor, Georg Stanford Brown, JoBeth Williams

Comedy: Two friends are set up and wrongfully accused of a crime they didn't commit.

Box office gross: $101.3 million

