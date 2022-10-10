Stir Crazy (1980)
Tucson locations: Downtown, Tucson Rodeo Grounds, Pima Community College West Campus, former Whistle Stop bar on Craycroft Road, Pima County Courthouse; other Arizona locations: Arizona State Prison in Florence, Arizona
Gene Wilder, Richard Pryor, Georg Stanford Brown, JoBeth Williams
Comedy: Two friends are set up and wrongfully accused of a crime they didn't commit.
Box office gross: $101.3 million
