FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2018, file photo, TCU wide receiver Jalen Reagor (1) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown as Oklahoma cornerback Parnell Motley (11) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU has one of the Big 12's best playmakers in speedy receiver Reagor. The Horned Frogs have to determine who will get him the ball, with several options in the quarterback mix.

2018 record: 7-6, 4-5 Big 12

Coach: Gary Patterson (19th year)

Sked or alive? The Horned Frogs will spend much of October and November on the road. TCU plays five of its seven away games between Oct. 5 and Nov. 23, and none will be easy: Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and Oklahoma. One of the two home games is against Texas, so there’s that too.

Why they’re here: The lasting image many have of TCU football is the turnover-filled Cheez-It Bowl against Cal. In a lot of ways, it was representative of the 2018 Horned Frogs: mediocre on offense, stout on defense. QB questions – including a lower-body injury of unknown severity to projected starter Mike Collins that happened after the AP ballots were due – remain a concern.