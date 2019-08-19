2018 record: 7-6, 4-5 Big 12
Coach: Gary Patterson (19th year)
Sked or alive? The Horned Frogs will spend much of October and November on the road. TCU plays five of its seven away games between Oct. 5 and Nov. 23, and none will be easy: Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and Oklahoma. One of the two home games is against Texas, so there’s that too.
Why they’re here: The lasting image many have of TCU football is the turnover-filled Cheez-It Bowl against Cal. In a lot of ways, it was representative of the 2018 Horned Frogs: mediocre on offense, stout on defense. QB questions – including a lower-body injury of unknown severity to projected starter Mike Collins that happened after the AP ballots were due – remain a concern.