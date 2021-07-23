The Barnyard's burgers, pizza, wings and other American staples can be enjoyed in its outdoor dining area or inside the restaurant that was formerly an actual barn house, located at 11011 E. Tanque Verde Road.
The Barnyard Crafthouse & Eatery
