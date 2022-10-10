The Getaway (1994)
Tucson and Arizona locations: Tucson, Prescott, Phoenix International Raceway, Hotel Del Sol in Yuma, Downtown Yuma, Flagstaff, Sonoran Desert, Coolidge, Maricopa County Courthouse and Old Phoenix City Hall, Apache Lodge in Prescott, Arizona Biltmore Resort in Phoenix, Phoenix Greyhound Park, Union Station in Phoenix
Alec Baldwin, Kim Basinger, Michael Madsen
Action, adventure, crime: An ex-con and his wife flee after a heist goes wrong.
Box office gross: $16.1 million
