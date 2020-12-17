The Korean Rose and Taegukgi Korean BBQ House

Taegukgi, 6118 E. Speedway, is an import from San Diego, and is also the first all-you-can-eat Korean barbecue joint in Tucson. There's also a tea and boba spot in the front.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Taegukgi, 6118 E. Speedway, is an import from San Diego, and is also the first all-you-can-eat Korean barbecue joint in Tucson. There's also a tea and boba spot in the front.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.