The Seashores of Old Mexico ─ George Strait

  • Updated

Music video by George Strait performing The Seashores Of Old Mexico. (C) 2006 MCA Nashville, a Division of UMG Recordings, Inc.

Lyric: "I left out of Tucson with no destination in mind"

Release date: Feb. 13, 2006

Fun fact: The song was written by Merle Haggard and first recorded by Hank Snow in 1971. Strait took it to #11 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

