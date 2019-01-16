Dillinger and his gang were all apprehended separately. Russell Clark was arrested at a rental home at 927 N. Second Ave., where Clark and Makley asked that their luggage from Hotel Congress be delivered. Clark resisted but no shots were fired.
Charley Makley was captured at the Grabe Electric Company store at 26 E. Congress.
Pierpont, disguised as a tourist from Florida, was caught at a tourist camp on South Sixth Avenue.
Dillinger had rented a home at 1304 E. Fifth St., but was also captured while approaching the Second Avenue home later in the day. Three officers were waiting for him upon his arrival.
Dillinger later said that officers were lucky, but also smart to go after members of the gang one at a time.