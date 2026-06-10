There's always something happening in Tucson, and this week you can rock out at Hotel Congress's Pop Punk Prom, celebrate Pride Month with Queerdos Pride Market and a pool party at the Tuxon and jam out to Olivia Rodrigo's new album at Di Luna Candles and Tucson Love Letter's listening party.
Or check out any of the other 40-plus fun events taking place June 11–14.
NEW THIS WEEK:
Gather A Vintage Market
Find all kinds of vintage and antique home and garden items at this four-day market.
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, June 11-13; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 14
Where: Gather A Vintage Market, 300 S. Park Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping.
Visit the event page for more information.
Ren Readers
For this month’s book club, this popular bakery is encouraging people to pick a book, read it and come to their gathering where you’ll get to tell everyone about the book you read.
When: 6 p.m. Thursday, June 11
Where: Ren Coffeehouse, 3400 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks.
Visit the event page for more information.
Pop Punk Prom
Pop Punk Prom returns to Club Congress, with Pop Up Rebellion playing covers of Blink-182, Green Day, My Chemical Romance, Paramore, Sum 41, All Time Low, Good Charlotte, and Fall Out Boy.
When: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 11
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: Tickets starting at $15
Visit the event page for more information.
Pride Month Subconscious Art Meditation
Queer artist Thalo Blue, will lead participants through a Subconscious Art Exploration Workshop based on an art therapy practice called “Open Studio Practice." The practice helps participants enter the flow state and practice unrestricted creativity in a calm, safe environment.
When: 2:30-4 p.m. Friday, June 12
Where: Joel D. Valdez Main Library, 101 N. Stone Ave.
Cost: Free
Visit the event page for more information.
Summer Smash
Ren Coffeehouse is hosting their second annual Summer Smash. Expect to see a pizza pop-up, ice cream, games and raffles, flash tattoos, live music, drink specials and more.
When: 4-7 p.m. Friday, June 12
Where: Ren Coffeehouse, 4300 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks
Visit the event page for more information.
Olivia Rodrigo Listening Party and Craft Night
Di Luna Candles and Tucson Love Letter are hosting an Olivia Rodrigo listening party in celebration of her new album “You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love." You can also decorate a 9-ounce candle scented like strawberry ice cream.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, June 12
Where: Di Luna Candles, 2700 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: $30
Visit the event page for more information.
Pop Divas Trivia Night
Test your pop divas knowledge at this fun trivia night.
When: 6:30-10 p.m. Friday, June 12
Where: De Novo Market and Tap, 177 N. Church Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks
Visit the event page for more information.
High School Musical Club Night
It’s finally time to bust out the choreography to “We’re All In This Together” you memorized back in third grade! Hotel Congress is hosting a High School Musical night featuring all your favorite nostalgic tunes from the movies. Remember to dress in your best East High attire!
When: 9 p.m. Friday, June 12
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: $12.36
Visit the event page for more information.
Heroes & Villains Costume Party
Wear your cape, spandex, masks, super suits or villain suits for a Karaoke party
When: 9 p.m. Friday, June 12
Where: The Monkey Bar, 1120 S. Wilmot Road
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Beats & Bubbles at The Tuxon
Head to The Tuxon for this fun pool party celebrating Pride, including food, drinks, and drag performances.
When: 2-8 p.m. Saturday, June 13
Where: The Tuxon, 960 S. Freeway
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks.
Visit the event page for more information.
Laser Shows at Flandrau
Flandrau is hosting several different music-themed laser shows this June. Expect shows paired with the music of KPop Demon Hunters, and Pink Floyd
When: Starting at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 13
Where: Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.
Cost: $21, admission to science exhibits is included
Visit the event page for more information.
Ben’s Bells BYOB Bead String Workshop
Grab your friends and your favorite beverage and head to Ben’s Bells to learn how to make your own clay beads that become a part of their installations across the community. Don’t worry, you’ll get to take home your own bead string too!
When: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, June 13
Where: Ben’s Bells Studio, 40 W. Broadway
Cost: $50, this is a 21+ event
Visit the event page for more information.
Open Mic — Celestia Collective
Whatever you do, this open mic is your space to let it shine. Singing, stand-up, interpretive dance, poetry — the stage is yours.
When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, June 13
Where: Celestia Collective, 1122 N. Stone Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit their event page for more information
PLAYin’ at the Chul
The Play District and Tohono Chul are teaming up to bring a fun, family event to the gardens. You can expect to see live music, hands-on fun for kids and local vendors.
When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, June 13
Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo Del Norte
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and treats.
Visit the event page for more information.
Queerdos Pride Market
Celebrate pride month at this “peculiar market.” Hosted by Monsoon Mystics, Queerdos will feature fun activities like aura photos, live music, tattoos and lots of local vendors to shop from.
When: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, June 13
Where: 4th Ave, Coalition Space, 311 E. 7th St.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping.
Visit the event page for more information.
Audiobook Walking Club
Stacks Book Club and Tucson Love Letter are putting on an audiobook walking club, where participants are encouraged to bring their headphones and listen to their favorite books while walking around Reid Park Zoo.
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 13
Where: Meet by the Reid Park Zoo’s gift shop, 3400 E. Zoo Court.
Cost: You must pay for your own zoo admission, $12 for ages 15-61, $10 for ages 62 and up, and $8.50 for ages 2-14.
Visit the event page for more information.
Retro Game Show Night
Enjoy an evening of off-the-cuff (and sometimes NSFW) comedy that pays homage to old TV game shows with a funky twist.
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 13
Where: 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Ave.
Cost: $15 This event is for ages 21 and up.
Visit the event page for more information.
Capes and Crowns
Celebrate Father’s Day early with this father and child event. Dress up as your favorite princess, prince or superhero and enjoy a special day. Expect to see a live DJ, food, crafts and special visits from Disney characters.
When: 2 p.m. Saturday, June 13
Where: Landing Community Center at the Davis Monthan Air Base Force, 2720 S. Craycroft Rd.
Cost: $35 per dad and child, $5 for each additional person.
Visit the event page for more information.
Desert Haze Market
Shop all kinds of vintage clothing when this market pops up at La Rosa
When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 13
Where: La Rosa, 800 N. Country Club Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping.
Visit the event page for more information.
Adventure Painting Watercolor Workshop
Local artist, Brushes and Boots, is hosting this crafty workshop. Bring in a photo from one of your favorite adventures and she’ll help you capture that memory in watercolor. Art supplies will be provided.
When: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, June 14
Where: REI Tucson, 160 W. Wetmore Rd.
Cost: $60
Visit the event page for more information.
Tucson Steampunk Society Anniversary Tea
Celebrate 14 year of the Tucson Steampunk Society together over cups of tea. Costumes are encouraged, but never required.
When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, June 14
Where: Scented Leaf, 943 E University Blvd
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Soul Food Sunday
Cookin Wit Cork is serving up all the delicious soul food classics at Brick Box Brewery. There will also be dessert vendors and live music.
When: 12 p.m. until sold out Sunday, June 14 and 28
Where: Brick Box Brewery, 220 E. Broadway
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food
Visit the event page for more information.
Ravensburger Puzzle Race Mini Tournament — Snakes & Lattes
Bring your competitive spirit and pair up with your friends to compete against other teams, and fight for first place! If you love puzzles, you won't want to miss the fun. Your ticket includes a refreshing soda or iced tea for each team member, a shareable treat, and a captivating 500-piece puzzle to take home.
When: 2-5 p.m. Sunday, June 14
Where: Snakes & Lattes, 988 E. University Blvd.
Cost: $25
Visit the event page for more information.
Summer-long events:
$3 Ticket Tuesdays at Reid Park Zoo
Every Tuesday throughout June and July, admission to Reid Park Zoo will be $3 for everyone!
When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays in June and July
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Ct.
Cost: $3
Visit their event page for more information.
$5 Fridays at the Tucson Botanical Gardens
Enjoy $5 admission to the Tucson Botanical Gardens every Friday through September 25.
When: Fridays through September 26
Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way
Cost: $5
Visit their event page for more information.
Cool Summer Nights
Enjoy the sights of the Desert Museum at night — in cooler temperatures! Bring a flashlight to walk around and possibly spot a nocturnal animal, touch a stingray and check out themed activities.
When: 6-10 p.m. Saturdays June 6 through August 29
Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road
Cost: $29.95 for adults, $24.95 for kids ages 3-12.
Visit the event page for more information.
Night Ops at the Pima Air & Space Museum
The Pima Air & Space Museum is staying open late four times this summer! Watch as the sun sets over the planes and enjoy themed activities.
When: 5-8:30 p.m. Saturdays, June 6 and 20
Where: Pima Air & Space Museum, 6000 E. Valencia Road
Cost: $15 for ages 13 and up, free for ages 12 and under
Visit the event page for more information.
Chillin at the Chul
Check out music, spirits and bites at Tohono Chul's summer series. On Saturdays, Tohono Chul has partnered with Children's Museum Oro Valley to provide family-friendly nature play.
When: 6-9 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays through Aug. 28
Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte
Cost: $5
Visit the event page for more information.
Summer Safari Nights
Enjoy the cooler evening temperatures at Reid Park Zoo's after-hours Summer Safari Nights. Each event will have different themed activities including keeper chats, animal encounters, face painting, games and live music.
When: 6-8 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 8
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court
Cost: $12 for adults, $8.50 for kids ages 2-14
Visit the event page for more information.
12 Weeks of Foodie Summer
Every week, Tucson Foodie is picking a foodie theme and you’re tasked to go to a locally owned restaurant that fits in the theme. You then snap a picture of your receipt, submit them online and you’ll be entered for the chance to win some fun prizes!
When: Running until August 9
Where: Various locations
Cost: Free to enter, visit their website to sign up and get started.
Visit their event page for more information.
Recurring Events:
Events at Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm
Summer is the perfect time to experience the Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm! The owners are celebrating with tours, themed workshops, and exciting events! Check out their seasonal teas at Lavender Manor!
When: Various dates in June
Where: Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm, 1221 N. Rancho Robles Road, Oracle. (Some workshops are available in Tucson at The Lavender Manor, 347 E. Fourth Street.)
Cost: $15 for tours and tastings
Visit the event page for more information.
Walking tours with the Presidio Museum
Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. There's a long list of tours on the calendar, including the Turquoise Trail, Armory Park, Barrio Viejo, Death After Dark and Public Art & Murals.
When: Various dates, check out the calendar here.
Where: Locations vary based on tour.
Cost: $30 and up. Pre-registration may be required for these events
Visit the event page for more information.
Sunset Yoga at MSA Annex
Sunset Yoga will be held every Tuesday in May, guided by instructor, Joanna!
When: Tuesdays, 6:15 p.m.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 South Avenida del Convento
Cost: $10
Visit the event page for more information.
Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson
Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.
When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Pay what you wish
Visit the event page for more information.
Dirty T Run Club
This run club meets on Thursdays for a 4-mile run at a slower pace. During the route, you’ll get to run past iconic murals and the rattlesnake bridge. Plus, they stop by a bar for after-run drinks.
When: Thursdays at 6 p.m., rain or shine
Where: Meeting place is at the corner of 6th Ave. and 7th Street
Cost: Free to attend
Visit their Instagram page for more information.
West Side community rides
Join the West Side community on the third Thursday of every month for a fun group ride from Transit Cycles to Dragoon Brewing. The brewery will also be serving $1 pints and Muncheez food truck will be cooking up food.
When: 5:30 p.m. meet up at Transit Cycles and the ride starts at 6 p.m.
Where: Transit Cycles, 267 S. Avenida del Convento Bldg. 10
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks and food
Visit the event page for more information.
Paint & Sip Party
Unwind, listen to great music, and learn real painting techniques from professional artists.
When: 6-8 p.m. every Friday
Where: Catalyst Creative Collective, 4500 N. Oracle Road, Suite 110
Cost: $35
Visit the event page for more information.
Snakes After Dark — Snakes & Lattes
Snakes & Lattes is bringing the late-night energy, immersive music, hosted games, prizes, craft cocktails!
When: 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in June
Where: Snakes & Lattes, 988 E. University Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks and food
Visit the event page for more information.
Magic & Mystery Dinner Theater
Enjoy dinner from Dante's Fire alongside a magical theatrical performance.
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturdays and most Fridays
Where: Dante's Fire, 2526 E. Grant Road.
Cost: $49 without dinner, $89 with dinner
Visit the event page for more information.
Foothills Community Markets
Visit this market to shop from vendors who have items like yard art, home decor, jewelry, baked goods and more.
When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Foothills Mall, 7325 N. La Cholla Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the event page for more information.
St. Philip's Plaza Market
Visit St. Philip's Plaza to shop from local makers and enjoy live music. While you're there, grab a bite to eat at one of the plaza's several eateries.
When: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food
Visit the event page for more information.
Events at Poppin' Off Pop Culture Gifts & More
Stop by Poppin' Off for their many creative workshops, trivia nights, and other exciting events! You'll find something for all ages and interests.
When: Various dates throughout June
Where: Poppin' Off Pop Culture Gifts & More, 4570 E. Broadway.
Cost: Typically $0 to $15
Visit their event page for more information.
Workshops and Events at Di Luna
Di Luna is hosting fun creative workshops and exciting events all month long! From a Pride Night Markets to a listening party for Olivia Rodrigo's new album, there's something for everyone to enjoy
When: Various dates in June
Where: Di Luna Candles, 2700 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Prices vary
Visit the event page for more information.