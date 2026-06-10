There's always something happening in Tucson, and this week you can rock out at Hotel Congress's Pop Punk Prom, celebrate Pride Month with Queerdos Pride Market and a pool party at the Tuxon and jam out to Olivia Rodrigo's new album at Di Luna Candles and Tucson Love Letter's listening party.

Or check out any of the other 40-plus fun events taking place June 11–14.

NEW THIS WEEK:

Gather A Vintage Market

Find all kinds of vintage and antique home and garden items at this four-day market.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, June 11-13; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 14

Where: Gather A Vintage Market, 300 S. Park Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping.

Visit the event page for more information.

Ren Readers

For this month’s book club, this popular bakery is encouraging people to pick a book, read it and come to their gathering where you’ll get to tell everyone about the book you read.

When: 6 p.m. Thursday, June 11

Where: Ren Coffeehouse, 3400 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks.

Visit the event page for more information.

Pop Punk Prom

Pop Punk Prom returns to Club Congress, with Pop Up Rebellion playing covers of Blink-182, Green Day, My Chemical Romance, Paramore, Sum 41, All Time Low, Good Charlotte, and Fall Out Boy.

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 11

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: Tickets starting at $15

Visit the event page for more information.

Pride Month Subconscious Art Meditation

Queer artist Thalo Blue, will lead participants through a Subconscious Art Exploration Workshop based on an art therapy practice called “Open Studio Practice." The practice helps participants enter the flow state and practice unrestricted creativity in a calm, safe environment.

When: 2:30-4 p.m. Friday, June 12

Where: Joel D. Valdez Main Library, 101 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: Free

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Smash

Ren Coffeehouse is hosting their second annual Summer Smash. Expect to see a pizza pop-up, ice cream, games and raffles, flash tattoos, live music, drink specials and more.

When: 4-7 p.m. Friday, June 12

Where: Ren Coffeehouse, 4300 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Olivia Rodrigo Listening Party and Craft Night

Di Luna Candles and Tucson Love Letter are hosting an Olivia Rodrigo listening party in celebration of her new album “You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love." You can also decorate a 9-ounce candle scented like strawberry ice cream.

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, June 12

Where: Di Luna Candles, 2700 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $30

Visit the event page for more information.

Pop Divas Trivia Night

Test your pop divas knowledge at this fun trivia night.

When: 6:30-10 p.m. Friday, June 12

Where: De Novo Market and Tap, 177 N. Church Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

High School Musical Club Night

It’s finally time to bust out the choreography to “We’re All In This Together” you memorized back in third grade! Hotel Congress is hosting a High School Musical night featuring all your favorite nostalgic tunes from the movies. Remember to dress in your best East High attire!

When: 9 p.m. Friday, June 12

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $12.36

Visit the event page for more information.

Heroes & Villains Costume Party

Wear your cape, spandex, masks, super suits or villain suits for a Karaoke party

When: 9 p.m. Friday, June 12

Where: The Monkey Bar, 1120 S. Wilmot Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Beats & Bubbles at The Tuxon

Head to The Tuxon for this fun pool party celebrating Pride, including food, drinks, and drag performances.

When: 2-8 p.m. Saturday, June 13

Where: The Tuxon, 960 S. Freeway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks.

Visit the event page for more information.

Laser Shows at Flandrau

Flandrau is hosting several different music-themed laser shows this June. Expect shows paired with the music of KPop Demon Hunters, and Pink Floyd

When: Starting at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 13

Where: Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.

Cost: $21, admission to science exhibits is included

Visit the event page for more information.

Ben’s Bells BYOB Bead String Workshop

Grab your friends and your favorite beverage and head to Ben’s Bells to learn how to make your own clay beads that become a part of their installations across the community. Don’t worry, you’ll get to take home your own bead string too!

When: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, June 13

Where: Ben’s Bells Studio, 40 W. Broadway

Cost: $50, this is a 21+ event

Visit the event page for more information.

Open Mic — Celestia Collective

Whatever you do, this open mic is your space to let it shine. Singing, stand-up, interpretive dance, poetry — the stage is yours.

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, June 13

Where: Celestia Collective, 1122 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit their event page for more information

PLAYin’ at the Chul

The Play District and Tohono Chul are teaming up to bring a fun, family event to the gardens. You can expect to see live music, hands-on fun for kids and local vendors.

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, June 13

Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo Del Norte

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and treats.

Visit the event page for more information.

Queerdos Pride Market

Celebrate pride month at this “peculiar market.” Hosted by Monsoon Mystics, Queerdos will feature fun activities like aura photos, live music, tattoos and lots of local vendors to shop from.

When: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, June 13

Where: 4th Ave, Coalition Space, 311 E. 7th St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping.

Visit the event page for more information.

Audiobook Walking Club

Stacks Book Club and Tucson Love Letter are putting on an audiobook walking club, where participants are encouraged to bring their headphones and listen to their favorite books while walking around Reid Park Zoo.

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 13

Where: Meet by the Reid Park Zoo’s gift shop, 3400 E. Zoo Court.

Cost: You must pay for your own zoo admission, $12 for ages 15-61, $10 for ages 62 and up, and $8.50 for ages 2-14.

Visit the event page for more information.

Retro Game Show Night

Enjoy an evening of off-the-cuff (and sometimes NSFW) comedy that pays homage to old TV game shows with a funky twist.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 13

Where: 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Ave.

Cost: $15 This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Capes and Crowns

Celebrate Father’s Day early with this father and child event. Dress up as your favorite princess, prince or superhero and enjoy a special day. Expect to see a live DJ, food, crafts and special visits from Disney characters.

When: 2 p.m. Saturday, June 13

Where: Landing Community Center at the Davis Monthan Air Base Force, 2720 S. Craycroft Rd.

Cost: $35 per dad and child, $5 for each additional person.

Visit the event page for more information.

Desert Haze Market

Shop all kinds of vintage clothing when this market pops up at La Rosa

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 13

Where: La Rosa, 800 N. Country Club Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping.

Visit the event page for more information.

Adventure Painting Watercolor Workshop

Local artist, Brushes and Boots, is hosting this crafty workshop. Bring in a photo from one of your favorite adventures and she’ll help you capture that memory in watercolor. Art supplies will be provided.

When: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, June 14

Where: REI Tucson, 160 W. Wetmore Rd.

Cost: $60

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Steampunk Society Anniversary Tea

Celebrate 14 year of the Tucson Steampunk Society together over cups of tea. Costumes are encouraged, but never required.

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, June 14

Where: Scented Leaf, 943 E University Blvd

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Soul Food Sunday

Cookin Wit Cork is serving up all the delicious soul food classics at Brick Box Brewery. There will also be dessert vendors and live music.

When: 12 p.m. until sold out Sunday, June 14 and 28

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Where: Brick Box Brewery, 220 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Ravensburger Puzzle Race Mini Tournament — Snakes & Lattes

Bring your competitive spirit and pair up with your friends to compete against other teams, and fight for first place! If you love puzzles, you won't want to miss the fun. Your ticket includes a refreshing soda or iced tea for each team member, a shareable treat, and a captivating 500-piece puzzle to take home.

When: 2-5 p.m. Sunday, June 14

Where: Snakes & Lattes, 988 E. University Blvd.

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer-long events:

$3 Ticket Tuesdays at Reid Park Zoo

Every Tuesday throughout June and July, admission to Reid Park Zoo will be $3 for everyone!

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays in June and July

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Ct.

Cost: $3

Visit their event page for more information.

$5 Fridays at the Tucson Botanical Gardens

Enjoy $5 admission to the Tucson Botanical Gardens every Friday through September 25.

When: Fridays through September 26

Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way

Cost: $5

Visit their event page for more information.

Cool Summer Nights

Enjoy the sights of the Desert Museum at night — in cooler temperatures! Bring a flashlight to walk around and possibly spot a nocturnal animal, touch a stingray and check out themed activities.

When: 6-10 p.m. Saturdays June 6 through August 29

Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road

Cost: $29.95 for adults, $24.95 for kids ages 3-12.

Visit the event page for more information.

Night Ops at the Pima Air & Space Museum

The Pima Air & Space Museum is staying open late four times this summer! Watch as the sun sets over the planes and enjoy themed activities.

When: 5-8:30 p.m. Saturdays, June 6 and 20

Where: Pima Air & Space Museum, 6000 E. Valencia Road

Cost: $15 for ages 13 and up, free for ages 12 and under

Visit the event page for more information.

Chillin at the Chul

Check out music, spirits and bites at Tohono Chul's summer series. On Saturdays, Tohono Chul has partnered with Children's Museum Oro Valley to provide family-friendly nature play.

When: 6-9 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays through Aug. 28

Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte

Cost: $5

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Safari Nights

Enjoy the cooler evening temperatures at Reid Park Zoo's after-hours Summer Safari Nights. Each event will have different themed activities including keeper chats, animal encounters, face painting, games and live music.

When: 6-8 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 8

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court

Cost: $12 for adults, $8.50 for kids ages 2-14

Visit the event page for more information.

12 Weeks of Foodie Summer

Every week, Tucson Foodie is picking a foodie theme and you’re tasked to go to a locally owned restaurant that fits in the theme. You then snap a picture of your receipt, submit them online and you’ll be entered for the chance to win some fun prizes!

When: Running until August 9

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free to enter, visit their website to sign up and get started.

Visit their event page for more information.

Recurring Events:

Events at Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm

Summer is the perfect time to experience the Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm! The owners are celebrating with tours, themed workshops, and exciting events! Check out their seasonal teas at Lavender Manor!

When: Various dates in June

Where: Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm, 1221 N. Rancho Robles Road, Oracle. (Some workshops are available in Tucson at The Lavender Manor, 347 E. Fourth Street.)

Cost: $15 for tours and tastings

Visit the event page for more information.

Walking tours with the Presidio Museum

Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. There's a long list of tours on the calendar, including the Turquoise Trail, Armory Park, Barrio Viejo, Death After Dark and Public Art & Murals.

When: Various dates, check out the calendar here.

Where: Locations vary based on tour.

Cost: $30 and up. Pre-registration may be required for these events

Visit the event page for more information.

Sunset Yoga at MSA Annex

Sunset Yoga will be held every Tuesday in May, guided by instructor, Joanna!

When: Tuesdays, 6:15 p.m.

Where: MSA Annex, 267 South Avenida del Convento

Cost: $10

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Pay what you wish

Visit the event page for more information.

Dirty T Run Club

This run club meets on Thursdays for a 4-mile run at a slower pace. During the route, you’ll get to run past iconic murals and the rattlesnake bridge. Plus, they stop by a bar for after-run drinks.

When: Thursdays at 6 p.m., rain or shine

Where: Meeting place is at the corner of 6th Ave. and 7th Street

Cost: Free to attend

Visit their Instagram page for more information.

West Side community rides

Join the West Side community on the third Thursday of every month for a fun group ride from Transit Cycles to Dragoon Brewing. The brewery will also be serving $1 pints and Muncheez food truck will be cooking up food.

When: 5:30 p.m. meet up at Transit Cycles and the ride starts at 6 p.m.

Where: Transit Cycles, 267 S. Avenida del Convento Bldg. 10

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Paint & Sip Party

Unwind, listen to great music, and learn real painting techniques from professional artists.

When: 6-8 p.m. every Friday

Where: Catalyst Creative Collective, 4500 N. Oracle Road, Suite 110

Cost: $35

Visit the event page for more information.

Snakes After Dark — Snakes & Lattes

Snakes & Lattes is bringing the late-night energy, immersive music, hosted games, prizes, craft cocktails!

When: 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in June

Where: Snakes & Lattes, 988 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Magic & Mystery Dinner Theater

Enjoy dinner from Dante's Fire alongside a magical theatrical performance.

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturdays and most Fridays

Where: Dante's Fire, 2526 E. Grant Road.

Cost: $49 without dinner, $89 with dinner

Visit the event page for more information.

Foothills Community Markets

Visit this market to shop from vendors who have items like yard art, home decor, jewelry, baked goods and more.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Foothills Mall, 7325 N. La Cholla Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Visit St. Philip's Plaza to shop from local makers and enjoy live music. While you're there, grab a bite to eat at one of the plaza's several eateries.

When: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Events at Poppin' Off Pop Culture Gifts & More

Stop by Poppin' Off for their many creative workshops, trivia nights, and other exciting events! You'll find something for all ages and interests.

When: Various dates throughout June

Where: Poppin' Off Pop Culture Gifts & More, 4570 E. Broadway.

Cost: Typically $0 to $15

Visit their event page for more information.

Workshops and Events at Di Luna

Di Luna is hosting fun creative workshops and exciting events all month long! From a Pride Night Markets to a listening party for Olivia Rodrigo's new album, there's something for everyone to enjoy

When: Various dates in June

Where: Di Luna Candles, 2700 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Prices vary

Visit the event page for more information.