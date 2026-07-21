For many Tucson-area restaurants, summer is the slow season, forcing them to come up with new and creative ways to get hungry customers through their doors.

What better way to do that than create a delicious challenge?

Various restaurants have teamed up with their chamber of commerces to create summer challenges that rewards those who decide to eat out and support local.

Next time you’re bored and your stomach is rumbling, download one of these challenges and try a new restaurant. Not only will you have a tasty meal, but you could also win a T-shirt.

Marana’s Dine and Discover

Discover Marana and the Marana Chamber of Commerce have launched this summer challenge to encourage people to support local restaurants.

To participate, pick up a card from the Marana Visitor Center, 13251 N. Lon Adams Road, or use the QR code at tucne.ws/maranadd to download a digital card. You’re then tasked with visiting four local spots in Marana where you can have the server initial your card, or you can upload a picture of your meal/receipt.

You have through the month of August to go to the four spots of your choosing. Once you’ve completed your card, you can head to the Marana Visitor’s Center and pick up unique Marana merch.

Locals Eat Local Oro Valley sticker hunt

Through the month of July, the Oro Valley Chamber of Commerce is putting on a sticker hunt.

To start your hunt, take a look at the list of participating restaurants in the Oro Valley area. Each eatery will have a unique sticker designed by local artist, Ashley White, for you to collect.

While the stickers are free, the Chamber is encouraging participants to download the Explore Oro Valley app and spend $20 at five different participating restaurants. Those who do will earn an exclusive prize, which includes items like stackable stainless steel Tupperware with a carrying case or an insulated canvas cooler lunch tote.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Visit tucne.ws/ovlel for more information.

12 Weeks of Foodie Summer

Tucson Foodie is also getting in on the summer challenge fun!

Every week until Aug. 9, they will pick a unique foodie theme, and you have to go to a locally-owned restaurant that fits the theme. You then snap a picture of your receipt, submit it online, and you’ll be entered for the chance to win some fun weekly prizes, as well as entries into the grand prize drawing.

Previous prizes included restaurant gift cards, passes to Cool Summer Nights and tickets to local food festivals.

Visit summer.tucsonfoodie.com for more information.

Sonoran Dog Trail

Back in February, Visit Tucson unveiled a new interactive challenge, the Sonoran Dog Trail, encouraging locals and visitors to go on the ultimate Sonoran dog scavenger hunt.

The trail features 15 different places all over town. At every spot, check in to cross them off your list. Once you earn 80 points, you’ll be able to pick up a sheet of Sonoran dog stickers. If you go to all of the places, you’ll win a T-shirt that lists all the tasty ingredients that make up a Sonoran dog.

The best part? There’s no due date. You can take on the trail as slow, or as fast, as you would like.

Visit tucne.ws/sdtrail for more information.