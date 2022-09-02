When news first broke last year that a walk-up coffee shop was coming to Mount Lemmon, Tucsonans were elated.

Here's even more exciting news: Mt Lemmon Coffee Bean is officially open!

On the menu, you'll find cold brews, lattes, cappuccinos, espressos and more for coffee lovers. If coffee isn't your thing, you can order hot chocolate, tea or hot spiced cider.

There are also nearly a dozen syrup flavors, ranging from lavender to strawberry, plus assorted pastries to go alongside your cup of joe.

The walk-up coffee spot is housed in an adorable cabin-like space, perfectly fit for Summerhaven, the town at the top of the mountain.

Mt Lemmon Coffee Bean is owned by Deb Weatherly, a Summerhaven resident of more than a decade who has always wanted to open a coffee shop.

"Over the years, I have seen and heard about the need of a coffee shop," Weatherly wrote on Facebook last year. "Now after all those years, the Mt Lemmon Coffee Bean is becoming a reality."

Also new to Mount Lemmon: Scooter rental company Mt Lemmon Scooters, a wedding venue at Mt. Lemmon Hotel, and tiny shop Ugos Interiors and Gifts. Plus, soon-to-open hotel Mount Lemmon Lodge is now booking for December and beyond.

Mt Lemmon Coffee Bean

Location: 12903 N. Sabino Canyon Parkway in Summerhaven

Hours: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. Open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Labor Day. Hours may vary on weekdays.

Other info: Temporarily only accepting cash

For more information, visit Mt Lemmon Coffee Bean's Facebook page.