Hansen's Sunday Notebook: RichRod, Arizona Wildcats paint rosy picture on signing day

7 restaurants failed Pima County health inspections in January

Arizona Wildcats basketball: On student spirit, Nike swooshes, Ducks swishes

38 Tucson bars you'll never drink at again

Photos: No. 13 Oregon Ducks 85, No. 5 Arizona Wildcats 58

Latest Tucson News

Local farmers invited to nominate public schools for grants

Local farmers invited to nominate public schools for grants

Arizona one of three states not screening newborns for devastating illness

Arizona one of three states not screening newborns for devastating illness

Free lecture Tuesday night by leading Alzheimer's researcher

Free lecture Tuesday night by leading Alzheimer's researcher

Street Smarts: Boy Scouts had a long connection to Fort Lowell

Street Smarts: Boy Scouts had a long connection to Fort Lowell

Cash-strapped county looks to special taxing districts as 'last resort'

Cash-strapped county looks to special taxing districts as 'last resort'

Super Bowl linebacker Brooks Reed remains true to his blue-collar Tucson roots

Super Bowl linebacker Brooks Reed remains true to his blue-collar Tucson roots

Cholla High student wins national scholarship

Cholla High student wins national scholarship

Mine Tales: Trench Mine's history may have begun with Indian and Jesuit miners

Mine Tales: Trench Mine's history may have begun with Indian and Jesuit miners

These 22 Tucson restaurants are offering Super Bowl specials

These 22 Tucson restaurants are offering Super Bowl specials

Arizona Daily Star front pages: Miracle Valley acquittal

Arizona Daily Star front pages: Miracle Valley acquittal

Moved, promoted or appointed in Tucson 2017

Moved, promoted or appointed in Tucson 2017

Cats stats breakdown: Rawle Alkins the lone bright spot in Wildcats' lopsided loss

Cats stats breakdown: Rawle Alkins the lone bright spot in Wildcats' lopsided loss

Entry ban sows uncertainty for Tucson-bound refugees

Entry ban sows uncertainty for Tucson-bound refugees

Colorado's pot lessons; political pizza message; body in Vegas suitcase

Colorado's pot lessons; political pizza message; body in Vegas suitcase

5 new living facilities for seniors are in works for Tucson area

5 new living facilities for seniors are in works for Tucson area

2 teens on Vail trestle bridge are struck by train, 1 fatally

2 teens on Vail trestle bridge are struck by train, 1 fatally

Steller: Scalded girl's case shows removals, too, carry risks

Steller: Scalded girl's case shows removals, too, carry risks

Photos: Seattle Sounders 1, Portland Timbers 1

Photos: Seattle Sounders 1, Portland Timbers 1

UA-Oregon postgame: On Ducks' next level, Alkins' outlook and UCLA's statement

UA-Oregon postgame: On Ducks' next level, Alkins' outlook and UCLA's statement

'Guera' — and its star — pack a wallop

'Guera' — and its star — pack a wallop

Trending Now

Galleries and Slideshows

Moved, promoted or appointed in Tucson 2017

Moved, promoted or appointed in Tucson 2017

38 Tucson bars you'll never drink at again

38 Tucson bars you'll never drink at again

Photos: No. 13 Oregon Ducks 85, No. 5 Arizona Wildcats 58

Photos: No. 13 Oregon Ducks 85, No. 5 Arizona Wildcats 58

Photos: Seattle Sounders 1, Portland Timbers 1

Photos: Seattle Sounders 1, Portland Timbers 1

Colorado's pot lessons; political pizza message; body in Vegas suitcase

Colorado's pot lessons; political pizza message; body in Vegas suitcase

Hansen's Sunday Notebook: RichRod, Arizona Wildcats paint rosy picture on signing day

Hansen's Sunday Notebook: RichRod, Arizona Wildcats paint rosy picture on signing day

Quick Links

Tucson Food Service Inspections

Today's Headline Wordsearch

Movie Times

TV Listings

Comics

Submit a letter to the editor

Submit your guest opinion

Interactive Crime Map

Sports

Super Bowl linebacker Brooks Reed remains true to his blue-collar Tucson roots

Super Bowl linebacker Brooks Reed remains true to his blue-collar Tucson roots

Photos: No. 13 Oregon Ducks 85, No. 5 Arizona Wildcats 58

Photos: No. 13 Oregon Ducks 85, No. 5 Arizona Wildcats 58

UA-Oregon postgame: On Ducks' next level, Alkins' outlook and UCLA's statement

UA-Oregon postgame: On Ducks' next level, Alkins' outlook and UCLA's statement

Tucson Video

Hansen: Arizona-Oregon showdown could be Game of the Decade

Hansen: Arizona-Oregon showdown could be Game of the Decade

WATCH: Clint Dempsey takes PKs with kids.

WATCH: Clint Dempsey takes PKs with kids.

Watch: 2 Tucsonans give RichRod, Arizona Wildcats reason to be excited

Watch: 2 Tucsonans give RichRod, Arizona Wildcats reason to be excited

Arizona and the West

Colorado's pot lessons; political pizza message; body in Vegas suitcase

Colorado's pot lessons; political pizza message; body in Vegas suitcase

Rehab nightmare; pot-candy killing; hunters in pink

Rehab nightmare; pot-candy killing; hunters in pink

Bill protecting student journalists from censorship advances

Bill protecting student journalists from censorship advances

Columnists

Steller: Scalded girl's case shows removals, too, carry risks

Steller: Scalded girl's case shows removals, too, carry risks

Neto's Tucson: Myths of the borderlands continue to flow

Neto's Tucson: Myths of the borderlands continue to flow

Hansen: Oregon's 3-for-all over Arizona Wildcats as close to perfect as it gets

Hansen: Oregon's 3-for-all over Arizona Wildcats as close to perfect as it gets

National News

Travelers arrive in US to hugs and tears after ban is lifted

Travelers arrive in US to hugs and tears after ban is lifted

Shyamalan's 'Split' leads box office for third weekend

Shyamalan's 'Split' leads box office for third weekend

Stay Connected

Arizona Daily Star E-Newspaper

Arizona Daily Star E-Newspaper

Get Tucson News Wherever You Are

Get Tucson News Wherever You Are

Get our weekly food news update in your inbox

Get our weekly food news update in your inbox

Watchdog Reporting

Cash-strapped county looks to special taxing districts as 'last resort'

Cash-strapped county looks to special taxing districts as 'last resort'

Tax plan could give $225 million to University of Arizona for capital improvements

Tax plan could give $225 million to University of Arizona for capital improvements

Horrors scalded Tucson girl faced included living with sex offender

Horrors scalded Tucson girl faced included living with sex offender

Things to do in Tucson

These 22 Tucson restaurants are offering Super Bowl specials

These 22 Tucson restaurants are offering Super Bowl specials

'Guera' — and its star — pack a wallop

'Guera' — and its star — pack a wallop

Recent vandalism can't trash the pride Pueblo High School has instilled in generations

Recent vandalism can't trash the pride Pueblo High School has instilled in generations

Tucson's Driftwood Pub to close Sunday

Tucson's Driftwood Pub to close Sunday

Tucson Home + Life

Prince Harry bests William, Kate in London royal run

Prince Harry bests William, Kate in London royal run

Pence: Education pick DeVos will be confirmed with his vote

Pence: Education pick DeVos will be confirmed with his vote

What the Fluff? An American lunchbox icon is turning 100

What the Fluff? An American lunchbox icon is turning 100

Ask Amy: Ex won't communicate for the sake of the kids

Ask Amy: Ex won't communicate for the sake of the kids

Today Across the U.S.

Today In History, Feb. 5: Apollo 14

Today In History, Feb. 5: Apollo 14

Today's Birthdays, Feb. 4: George A. Romero

Today's Birthdays, Feb. 4: George A. Romero

Today In History, Feb. 4: Aaron Rodgers

Today In History, Feb. 4: Aaron Rodgers

More From Around the Nation

David Hasselhoff's genuine love

David Hasselhoff's genuine love

With McCarthy playing Spicer, 'SNL' cranks up Trump satire

With McCarthy playing Spicer, 'SNL' cranks up Trump satire

Selma Blair has disastrous day

Selma Blair has disastrous day

Annette Bening 'super proud' of trans son

Annette Bening 'super proud' of trans son

Latest Local Offers

Local Businesses