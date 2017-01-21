Breaking

No. 14 Arizona Wildcats upset No. 3 UCLA 96-85 in Allonzo Trier's season debut

Fan chat rewind: No. 14 Arizona Wildcats upset No. 3 UCLA Bruins 96-85

Fan chat rewind: No. 14 Arizona Wildcats upset No. 3 UCLA Bruins 96-85

Get a recap of news from Arizona's 96-85 win over UCLA. 

Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Don't expect TCU's Chris Del Conte to fit as Greg Byrne's successor

Photos: Women's March in Tucson

Arizona Wildcats basketball: On a (red and) blue-blooded fan, Kareem's Day, trolling Trier

Photos: No. 14 Arizona Wildcats 96, No. 3 UCLA Bruins 85

Moved, promoted or appointed in Tucson 2017

Latest Tucson News

Bill would raise minimum insurance required for Arizona drivers

Bill would raise minimum insurance required for Arizona drivers

Drama is expected when Arizona Wildcats tussle with power programs for recruits

Drama is expected when Arizona Wildcats tussle with power programs for recruits

Hansen: Sean Miller's mastery helps Wildcats shut down Bruins juggernaut

Hansen: Sean Miller's mastery helps Wildcats shut down Bruins juggernaut

California's Kylan Wilborn could be Arizona Wildcats' next 'stud' linebacker

California's Kylan Wilborn could be Arizona Wildcats' next 'stud' linebacker

Luke Walton 'a cool-ass dude' as Lakers coach, and his players are noticing

Luke Walton 'a cool-ass dude' as Lakers coach, and his players are noticing

Financially troubled South Tucson to hire new city manager, attorney

Financially troubled South Tucson to hire new city manager, attorney

Possible Affordable Care Act repeal terrifies some Tucsonans

Possible Affordable Care Act repeal terrifies some Tucsonans

No. 14 Arizona Wildcats upset No. 3 UCLA 96-85 in Allonzo Trier's season debut

No. 14 Arizona Wildcats upset No. 3 UCLA 96-85 in Allonzo Trier's season debut

15,000 join Women's March in Tucson

15,000 join Women's March in Tucson

Updated: Check out these 12 possible candidates for Arizona Wildcats AD

Updated: Check out these 12 possible candidates for Arizona Wildcats AD

Tim Steller: Small Southern Arizona districts in position to cut better Monsanto deals

Tim Steller: Small Southern Arizona districts in position to cut better Monsanto deals

Breaking down Arizona's 2017 recruiting class, player by player

Breaking down Arizona's 2017 recruiting class, player by player

Monsanto's Pima County plan: Questions and answers

Monsanto's Pima County plan: Questions and answers

'La Esquinita, USA' shows desperation, hope

'La Esquinita, USA' shows desperation, hope

Pueblo High School vandalized in second January break-in

Pueblo High School vandalized in second January break-in

Capitol link: How area senators voted on major issues in the week ending Jan. 20.

Capitol link: How area senators voted on major issues in the week ending Jan. 20.

Photos: Arizona Wildcats guard Allonzo Trier warms up for season debut against UCLA

Photos: Arizona Wildcats guard Allonzo Trier warms up for season debut against UCLA

New guidelines cut sentences for illegal border-crossing

New guidelines cut sentences for illegal border-crossing

'Air Gordon's' acrobatic reverse alley-oop featured on 'SportsCenter's' Top 10 plays

'Air Gordon's' acrobatic reverse alley-oop featured on 'SportsCenter's' Top 10 plays

Big-box stores entering Tucson market as housing, job pictures start to brighten

Big-box stores entering Tucson market as housing, job pictures start to brighten

Trending Now

Galleries and Slideshows

Photos: Women's March in Tucson

Photos: Women's March in Tucson

Photos: No. 14 Arizona Wildcats 96, No. 3 UCLA Bruins 85

Photos: No. 14 Arizona Wildcats 96, No. 3 UCLA Bruins 85

Moved, promoted or appointed in Tucson 2017

Moved, promoted or appointed in Tucson 2017

Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Don't expect TCU's Chris Del Conte to fit as Greg Byrne's successor

Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Don't expect TCU's Chris Del Conte to fit as Greg Byrne's successor

Arizona Wildcats basketball: On a (red and) blue-blooded fan, Kareem's Day, trolling Trier

Arizona Wildcats basketball: On a (red and) blue-blooded fan, Kareem's Day, trolling Trier

Historical Jan. 22 Arizona Daily Star front pages

Historical Jan. 22 Arizona Daily Star front pages

Quick Links

Tucson Food Service Inspections

Today's Headline Wordsearch

Movie Times

TV Listings

Comics

Submit a letter to the editor

Submit your guest opinion

Interactive Crime Map

Sports

Photos: No. 14 Arizona Wildcats 96, No. 3 UCLA Bruins 85

Photos: No. 14 Arizona Wildcats 96, No. 3 UCLA Bruins 85

Arizona Wildcats basketball: On a (red and) blue-blooded fan, Kareem's Day, trolling Trier

Arizona Wildcats basketball: On a (red and) blue-blooded fan, Kareem's Day, trolling Trier

Hansen: Sean Miller's mastery helps Wildcats shut down Bruins juggernaut

Hansen: Sean Miller's mastery helps Wildcats shut down Bruins juggernaut

Tucson Video

Rafting the Rillito

Rafting the Rillito

Watch: A hike in Pima Canyon

Watch: A hike in Pima Canyon

Hansen: Arizona Wildcats must be at their best to beat USC, UCLA

Hansen: Arizona Wildcats must be at their best to beat USC, UCLA

Arizona and the West

State asks federal judge to throw out driver's license lawsuit

State asks federal judge to throw out driver's license lawsuit

Senate panel OKs making US flag theft more serious offense

Senate panel OKs making US flag theft more serious offense

Probation for Chandler man over secret bathroom recordings

Probation for Chandler man over secret bathroom recordings

Columnists

Hansen: Sean Miller's mastery helps Wildcats shut down Bruins juggernaut

Hansen: Sean Miller's mastery helps Wildcats shut down Bruins juggernaut

Tim Steller: Small Southern Arizona districts in position to cut better Monsanto deals

Tim Steller: Small Southern Arizona districts in position to cut better Monsanto deals

Hansen: Arizona Wildcats will need pluck, poise to beat UCLA

Hansen: Arizona Wildcats will need pluck, poise to beat UCLA

National News

AP PHOTOS: Women's marches flood parks, streets worldwide

AP PHOTOS: Women's marches flood parks, streets worldwide

Country star Crystal Gayle being inducted in Grand Ole Opry

Country star Crystal Gayle being inducted in Grand Ole Opry

Stay Connected

Arizona Daily Star E-Newspaper

Arizona Daily Star E-Newspaper

Get Tucson News Wherever You Are

Get Tucson News Wherever You Are

Get our weekly food news update in your inbox

Get our weekly food news update in your inbox

Watchdog Reporting

Possible Affordable Care Act repeal terrifies some Tucsonans

Possible Affordable Care Act repeal terrifies some Tucsonans

Monsanto's Pima County plan: Questions and answers

Monsanto's Pima County plan: Questions and answers

New guidelines cut sentences for illegal border-crossing

New guidelines cut sentences for illegal border-crossing

Things to do in Tucson

'La Esquinita, USA' shows desperation, hope

'La Esquinita, USA' shows desperation, hope

14 years in the making, TSO Chorus performs its first Brahms 'Requiem'

14 years in the making, TSO Chorus performs its first Brahms 'Requiem'

Dorothy Vanek gifts True Concord $500,000 for recording projects

Dorothy Vanek gifts True Concord $500,000 for recording projects

Tucson pop singer Tora Woloshin looking for dancers

Tucson pop singer Tora Woloshin looking for dancers

Tucson Home + Life

Boy George talks politics at Paris menswear, Dior goes dark

Boy George talks politics at Paris menswear, Dior goes dark

Ask Amy: Upset young adult wants to rejoin the '90s

Ask Amy: Upset young adult wants to rejoin the '90s

Brothers Renovate a Barn on the Family Farm for an Energy-Efficient Weekend Retreat

Brothers Renovate a Barn on the Family Farm for an Energy-Efficient Weekend Retreat

5 Ways to Store Your Essentials in Style

5 Ways to Store Your Essentials in Style

Today Across the U.S.

Today’s top pics: Inaugural Day is here and more.

Today’s top pics: Inaugural Day is here and more.

Your daily 6: El Chapo in court, the DeploraBall clash and life on Mars

Your daily 6: El Chapo in court, the DeploraBall clash and life on Mars

Today In History, Jan. 20: George W. Bush

Today In History, Jan. 20: George W. Bush

More From Around the Nation

'Before I Fall' explores Groundhog Day themes, for teens

'Before I Fall' explores Groundhog Day themes, for teens

'The Workers Cup' sheds light on migrant workers in Qatar

'The Workers Cup' sheds light on migrant workers in Qatar

1. Open shelving in the kitchen

1. Open shelving in the kitchen

2. Recessed shelving with unique cabinet doors

2. Recessed shelving with unique cabinet doors

Latest Local Offers

Local Businesses