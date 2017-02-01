Live blog: Arizona Wildcats on National Signing Day

Live blog: Arizona Wildcats on National Signing Day

Who's making it official? Keep up with the Arizona Wildcats football news as recruits sign their national letters of intent.

Horrors scalded Tucson girl faced included living with sex offender

Steller: Syrian family beats deadline, arrives in Tucson

Hot in 2017: New and upcoming Tucson restaurants and bars

Tucson getting Black Bear Diner in late spring

Six restaurants failed Pima County health inspections in December

Latest Tucson News

National Signing Day: QB Rhett Rodriguez strives to be 'great teammate' for dad's Arizona Wildcats

National Signing Day: QB Rhett Rodriguez strives to be 'great teammate' for dad's Arizona Wildcats

Watch: Standout saguaros of Sabino Canyon

Watch: Standout saguaros of Sabino Canyon

Brain may make mistakes on purpose so we can learn more

Brain may make mistakes on purpose so we can learn more

What you should know about the Tucson Gem Shows

What you should know about the Tucson Gem Shows

National Signing Day: Arizona Wildcats lose O-lineman to Oregon Ducks, gain running back

National Signing Day: Arizona Wildcats lose O-lineman to Oregon Ducks, gain running back

Body parts discovered on train tracks in Vail

Body parts discovered on train tracks in Vail

Arizona Daily Star front pages: The brink of war

Arizona Daily Star front pages: The brink of war

Tucson's Bookbike, Seed Library celebrate Saturday

Tucson's Bookbike, Seed Library celebrate Saturday

Arizona bill would let city dwellers shoot snakes in yards

Arizona bill would let city dwellers shoot snakes in yards

National news site raves about Tucson's Gem and Jam Festival

National news site raves about Tucson's Gem and Jam Festival

In memoriam: Funeral notice photos, January 2017

In memoriam: Funeral notice photos, January 2017

4 days, 3 late nights of music at 11th Gem and Jam Fest

4 days, 3 late nights of music at 11th Gem and Jam Fest

Proposal to increase liability insurance for Arizona motorists advances

Proposal to increase liability insurance for Arizona motorists advances

Tucson weather: Perfect conditions continue through the weekend

Tucson weather: Perfect conditions continue through the weekend

How safe is your neighborhood? Check out Wednesday's Tucson crime reports

How safe is your neighborhood? Check out Wednesday's Tucson crime reports

'Polite' moose in basement; 9th DUI in 6 years; pot for PTSD

'Polite' moose in basement; 9th DUI in 6 years; pot for PTSD

McCain, Flake weigh on Gorsuch nomination

McCain, Flake weigh on Gorsuch nomination

Photos: Protest in Tucson against President Trump

Photos: Protest in Tucson against President Trump

Bridal Wreath Falls east of Tucson gushes with snowmelt

Bridal Wreath Falls east of Tucson gushes with snowmelt

A fly prophecy: failed protein delivery in ALS

A fly prophecy: failed protein delivery in ALS

Trending Now

Galleries and Slideshows

What you should know about the Tucson Gem Shows

What you should know about the Tucson Gem Shows

Photos: Meet nutraloaf, the prison meal that's so bad, inmates say it's unconstitutional

Photos: Meet nutraloaf, the prison meal that's so bad, inmates say it's unconstitutional

Photos: African-American history, from a slave cabin to Oprah's TV set

Photos: African-American history, from a slave cabin to Oprah's TV set

In memoriam: Funeral notice photos, January 2017

In memoriam: Funeral notice photos, January 2017

Things you didn't know you could make out of wood, Volume II

Things you didn't know you could make out of wood, Volume II

Stars we've lost so far in 2017

Stars we've lost so far in 2017

Quick Links

Tucson Food Service Inspections

Today's Headline Wordsearch

Movie Times

TV Listings

Comics

Submit a letter to the editor

Submit your guest opinion

Interactive Crime Map

Sports

National Signing Day: QB Rhett Rodriguez strives to be 'great teammate' for dad's Arizona Wildcats

National Signing Day: QB Rhett Rodriguez strives to be 'great teammate' for dad's Arizona Wildcats

National Signing Day: Arizona Wildcats lose O-lineman to Oregon Ducks, gain running back

National Signing Day: Arizona Wildcats lose O-lineman to Oregon Ducks, gain running back

A look at Arizona Wildcats' top 5 football needs heading into signing day

A look at Arizona Wildcats' top 5 football needs heading into signing day

Tucson Video

Watch: Standout saguaros of Sabino Canyon

Watch: Standout saguaros of Sabino Canyon

How to Make the Most of the Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase

How to Make the Most of the Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase

Watch: Terry Francona discusses $1 million donation to UA baseball

Watch: Terry Francona discusses $1 million donation to UA baseball

Arizona and the West

Arizona bill would let city dwellers shoot snakes in yards

Arizona bill would let city dwellers shoot snakes in yards

'Polite' moose in basement; 9th DUI in 6 years; pot for PTSD

'Polite' moose in basement; 9th DUI in 6 years; pot for PTSD

Arizona sends erroneous tax forms to 580,000

Arizona sends erroneous tax forms to 580,000

Columnists

Steller: Syrian family beats deadline, arrives in Tucson

Steller: Syrian family beats deadline, arrives in Tucson

Hansen: Trudging Arizona Wildcats will need to pick it up

Hansen: Trudging Arizona Wildcats will need to pick it up

Steller: Rebuilt Arizona-Mexico relationship casually trashed by Trump

National News

Biden backs Perez in race to lead Democratic Party

Biden backs Perez in race to lead Democratic Party

Justice Roberts speaks, but mum on Trump's high court choice

Justice Roberts speaks, but mum on Trump's high court choice

Stay Connected

Arizona Daily Star E-Newspaper

Arizona Daily Star E-Newspaper

Get Tucson News Wherever You Are

Get Tucson News Wherever You Are

Get our weekly food news update in your inbox

Get our weekly food news update in your inbox

Watchdog Reporting

Horrors scalded Tucson girl faced included living with sex offender

Horrors scalded Tucson girl faced included living with sex offender

51 Tucson establishments flagged for liquor board violations in 2016

51 Tucson establishments flagged for liquor board violations in 2016

Tucson forum yields criticism of proposed Medicaid/AHCCCS changes

Tucson forum yields criticism of proposed Medicaid/AHCCCS changes

Things to do in Tucson

National news site raves about Tucson's Gem and Jam Festival

National news site raves about Tucson's Gem and Jam Festival

4 days, 3 late nights of music at 11th Gem and Jam Fest

4 days, 3 late nights of music at 11th Gem and Jam Fest

Maestro Gomez returns for first Tucson Symphony chamber concert

Maestro Gomez returns for first Tucson Symphony chamber concert

Pop-up bar coming to downtown Tucson in space formerly occupied by Proper

Pop-up bar coming to downtown Tucson in space formerly occupied by Proper

Tucson Home + Life

Disability groups protest 11,000-person waiting list for services in Va.

Disability groups protest 11,000-person waiting list for services in Va.

Alaska regulators consider allowing pot-shop smoking lounges

Alaska regulators consider allowing pot-shop smoking lounges

Photos: Meet nutraloaf, the prison meal that's so bad, inmates say it's unconstitutional

Photos: Meet nutraloaf, the prison meal that's so bad, inmates say it's unconstitutional

Tucson's Bookbike, Seed Library celebrate Saturday

Tucson's Bookbike, Seed Library celebrate Saturday

Today Across the U.S.

Today’s top pics: Veteran broadcaster Musburger retires and more

Today’s top pics: Veteran broadcaster Musburger retires and more

Today In History, Feb. 1: "Late Night with David Letterman"

Today In History, Feb. 1: "Late Night with David Letterman"

Your daily 6: Big-spending actor, the presidential pick and buy bacon - it's in short supply

Your daily 6: Big-spending actor, the presidential pick and buy bacon - it's in short supply

More From Around the Nation

Review: 'The Men in My life' by Patricia Bosworth

Review: 'The Men in My life' by Patricia Bosworth

Andy Boyle turns humor into advice for 20-somethings

Andy Boyle turns humor into advice for 20-somethings

Mary Tyler Moore's widower wants to see her smile again

Mary Tyler Moore's widower wants to see her smile again

Ruby Rose in tune with sexuality

Ruby Rose in tune with sexuality

Latest Local Offers

Local Businesses