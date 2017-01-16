Arizona's Greg Byrne to be named new athletic director at Alabama

Six restaurants failed Pima County health inspections in December

15 words that mark you as a Tucsonan

Hansen's Sunday Notebook: It's crisis time after rebuilding Ducks beat Wildcats — twice

Moved, promoted or appointed in Tucson 2017

Latest Tucson News

By leaving for 'Bama, Greg Byrne forfeiting retention fund valued at $2.18 million

By leaving for 'Bama, Greg Byrne forfeiting retention fund valued at $2.18 million

Learn to make the most of gem show at Star discussion

Learn to make the most of gem show at Star discussion

Arizona Wildcats add punter/placekicker Lucas Havrisik to 2017 recruiting class

Arizona Wildcats add punter/placekicker Lucas Havrisik to 2017 recruiting class

Roadrunners look to extend three-game winning streak

Roadrunners look to extend three-game winning streak

Giving back in Southern Arizona

Giving back in Southern Arizona

Biz tip of the week: Achieve your 2017 goals

Biz tip of the week: Achieve your 2017 goals

Arizona Wildcat women hold off Cougars for first Pac-12 home win of year

Arizona Wildcat women hold off Cougars for first Pac-12 home win of year

Two open house events at Tucson-area private schools

Two open house events at Tucson-area private schools

County answers neighborhood's petition to get its roads paved: No

County answers neighborhood's petition to get its roads paved: No

Tucson restaurateur hurt in fall; new Creole spot still opens Monday

Tucson restaurateur hurt in fall; new Creole spot still opens Monday

Mind-body researcher to headline annual Tucson arthritis conference

Mind-body researcher to headline annual Tucson arthritis conference

Lawmaker is seeking 10-cent hike in Arizona's gas tax

Lawmaker is seeking 10-cent hike in Arizona's gas tax

Chance of rain in Tucson, snow on Mount Lemmon for MLK day

Chance of rain in Tucson, snow on Mount Lemmon for MLK day

What you need to know now about the upcoming tax season

What you need to know now about the upcoming tax season

Alzheimer's Association to host program for caregivers

Alzheimer's Association to host program for caregivers

Artistic synergy hallmark of Tucson song fest

Artistic synergy hallmark of Tucson song fest

McSally recognizes Southern AZ young women leaders

McSally recognizes Southern AZ young women leaders

Rain washes out final day of Tucson Association of Realtors Shootout

Rain washes out final day of Tucson Association of Realtors Shootout

Amphi schools to host forum seeking input on superintendent search

Amphi schools to host forum seeking input on superintendent search

Historical Jan. 15 Arizona Daily Star front pages

Historical Jan. 15 Arizona Daily Star front pages

Trending Now

Galleries and Slideshows

Things you didn't know you could make out of wood, Volume I

Things you didn't know you could make out of wood, Volume I

Trump: What we know, where he stands, and more

Trump: What we know, where he stands, and more

Historical Jan. 16 Arizona Daily Star front pages

Historical Jan. 16 Arizona Daily Star front pages

Moved, promoted or appointed in Tucson 2017

Moved, promoted or appointed in Tucson 2017

Photos: The Obamas through the years

Photos: The Obamas through the years

Photos: First daughters Malia and Sasha Obama through the years

Photos: First daughters Malia and Sasha Obama through the years

Quick Links

Tucson Food Service Inspections

Today's Headline Wordsearch

Movie Times

TV Listings

Comics

Submit a letter to the editor

Submit your guest opinion

Interactive Crime Map

Sports

Arizona's Greg Byrne to be named new athletic director at Alabama

Arizona's Greg Byrne to be named new athletic director at Alabama

By leaving for 'Bama, Greg Byrne forfeiting retention fund valued at $2.18 million

By leaving for 'Bama, Greg Byrne forfeiting retention fund valued at $2.18 million

Arizona Wildcats add punter/placekicker Lucas Havrisik to 2017 recruiting class

Arizona Wildcats add punter/placekicker Lucas Havrisik to 2017 recruiting class

Tucson Video

Roadkill Zip Tie Drags at The Tucson Dragway

Roadkill Zip Tie Drags at The Tucson Dragway

Watch: Sean Miller, Arizona Wildcats talk 91-75 win over rival Arizona State

Watch: Sean Miller, Arizona Wildcats talk 91-75 win over rival Arizona State

WATCH: Thousands of Sandhill cranes take flight

WATCH: Thousands of Sandhill cranes take flight

Arizona and the West

Lawmaker is seeking 10-cent hike in Arizona's gas tax

Lawmaker is seeking 10-cent hike in Arizona's gas tax

Ex-Goodyear cop sentenced in tanning salon voyeurism case

Ex-Goodyear cop sentenced in tanning salon voyeurism case

Ducey budget: More funds for schools, teacher raises, plus small tax cut

Ducey budget: More funds for schools, teacher raises, plus small tax cut

Columnists

Sarah Gassen: 'Make America Great Again' is a retreat

Sarah Gassen: 'Make America Great Again' is a retreat

Steller: City of Tucson finally has leverage to force progress on eyesore hotel downtown

Steller: City of Tucson finally has leverage to force progress on eyesore hotel downtown

Fitz: The Inauguration is on the menu at the Arroyo Cafe

Fitz: The Inauguration is on the menu at the Arroyo Cafe

National News

Qatari fuel arrives in Gaza, helping to ease power crisis

Qatari fuel arrives in Gaza, helping to ease power crisis

Trump partner eyes Indonesia power, sees faults in democracy

Trump partner eyes Indonesia power, sees faults in democracy

Stay Connected

Arizona Daily Star E-Newspaper

Arizona Daily Star E-Newspaper

Get Tucson News Wherever You Are

Get Tucson News Wherever You Are

Get our weekly food news update in your inbox

Get our weekly food news update in your inbox

Watchdog Reporting

Tucson mother could face prison time in adoption scam

Tucson mother could face prison time in adoption scam

Rosemont Mine would cause water quality violations, Corps district says

Rosemont Mine would cause water quality violations, Corps district says

Pima County jail officers fired over 'lewd' behavior get jobs back

Pima County jail officers fired over 'lewd' behavior get jobs back

Things to do in Tucson

Learn to make the most of gem show at Star discussion

Learn to make the most of gem show at Star discussion

Tucson restaurateur hurt in fall; new Creole spot still opens Monday

Tucson restaurateur hurt in fall; new Creole spot still opens Monday

Artistic synergy hallmark of Tucson song fest

Artistic synergy hallmark of Tucson song fest

Ringling Bros. circus to close after 146 years

Ringling Bros. circus to close after 146 years

Tucson Home + Life

U.S. organ transplants rise for 4th straight year, helped by opioid death toll

U.S. organ transplants rise for 4th straight year, helped by opioid death toll

Ask Amy: Christmas price tag feels like holiday snub

Ask Amy: Christmas price tag feels like holiday snub

Things you didn't know you could make out of wood, Volume I

Things you didn't know you could make out of wood, Volume I

Prada goes in search of the naïve, Missoni bursts with color

Prada goes in search of the naïve, Missoni bursts with color

Today Across the U.S.

Today In History, Jan. 16: Barack Obama

Today In History, Jan. 16: Barack Obama

Today's Birthdays, Jan. 16: Lin-Manuel Miranda

Today's Birthdays, Jan. 16: Lin-Manuel Miranda

Today’s top pics: Preparing for Chinese New Year and more

Today’s top pics: Preparing for Chinese New Year and more

More From Around the Nation

5 Beautiful Cities for a Valentine’s Day Getaway

5 Beautiful Cities for a Valentine’s Day Getaway

Ivanka Trump to continue working on women's issues

Ivanka Trump to continue working on women's issues

NY mayor, celebs due at pre-inauguration Trump demonstration

NY mayor, celebs due at pre-inauguration Trump demonstration

Here's why the Plymouth Prowler is the weirdest car of the 1990s

Here's why the Plymouth Prowler is the weirdest car of the 1990s

Local Businesses