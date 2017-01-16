Trending Now
Most Popular
-
Arizona Wildcats athletic director Greg Byrne expected to leave for Alabama
-
Arizona's Greg Byrne to be named new athletic director at Alabama
-
Tucson restaurateur hurt in fall; new Creole spot still opens Monday
-
By leaving for 'Bama, Greg Byrne forfeiting retention fund valued at $2.18 million
-
Tucson mother could face prison time in adoption scam
-
Arizona Wildcats add punter/placekicker Lucas Havrisik to 2017 recruiting class
-
County answers neighborhood's petition to get its roads paved: No
-
Lawmaker is seeking 10-cent hike in Arizona's gas tax
-
Call center adding 200 jobs in Tucson
-
6 Driveable Weekend Getaways for Tucson People
Columnists
Stay Connected
Today Across the U.S.
More From Around the Nation
107 West Blacklidge Drive, Tucson, AZ 85705
Serving Southern Arizona, Tucson, AZ 85705