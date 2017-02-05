Trending Now
UA-Oregon postgame: On Ducks' next level, Alkins' outlook and UCLA's statement
Oregon rains shots, points on reeling Arizona Wildcats in battle of Pac-12's best
Hansen: Oregon's 3-for-all over Arizona Wildcats as close to perfect as it gets
1 killed, 1 injured after being struck by train in Vail
Super Bowl linebacker Brooks Reed remains true to his blue-collar Tucson roots
2 teens on Vail trestle bridge are struck by train, 1 fatally
West Virginia to hire Arizona Wildcats wide receivers coach Tony Dews
Oregon blows out Arizona Wildcats 85-58
GOP lawmakers want to penalize charities that help resettle refugees in Arizona
S. Tucson nonprofit, city of Tucson inaccurately linked to Berkeley protests
