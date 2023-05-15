In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, we’ve compiled a mega list of mental health resources. This list includes local and national resources for kids, teens, students and adults.

Help is available 24/7 through Tucson’s community crisis hotline, 520-622-6000, or the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, 988.

Local mental health resources

CODAC Mental & Behavioral Health, 520-327-4505

CODAC Mental & Behavioral Health offers a variety of mental health resources including therapy, outpatient psychiatry and crisis care.

COPE Community Services, 520-792-3293

Cope Community Services has various resources for the Tucson community, including mental health resources like therapy, peer support and recovery support programs.

Counseling & Psych Services (CAPS) for University of Arizona students, 520-621-3334

Students currently enrolled at the University of Arizona can receive CAPS services. CAPS offers different types of counseling services (including peer counseling with students trained in Psychological First Aid) and support groups.

El Rio Behavioral Health, 520-670-3909

El Rio has multiple locations across Tucson that can assist with mental and behavioral health needs. A few of the locations that offer mental health services include their Cherrybell, Congress and El Pueblo centers.

Hope, Inc., 520-770-1197

Hope, Inc. offers individual and group therapy to help address depression, anxiety, trauma and substance use. They also have daily support group meetings that cover everything from stress and anxiety management to meditation and mindfulness.

Jewish Family & Children’s Services of Southern Arizona, 520-795-0300

JFCS of Southern Arizona offers counseling and community services to individuals of all backgrounds. They even offer cancer support groups.

La Frontera, 520-838-5600

La Frontera provides numerous community services throughout Tucson, including mental health services. A full list of their services can be found on their website.

MHC Healthcare, 520-682-4111

MHC Healthcare’s Counseling & Wellness Center, located in Marana, provides outpatient therapy, trauma services, substance abuse therapy and more.

National Alliance on Mental Illness Southern Arizona, 520-622-5582

NAMI Southern Arizona is an affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. NAMI Southern Arizona’s goals are to “overcome the ignorance, misinformation, misconceptions and apathy that prevent true understanding and meaningful help from reaching persons with serious mental illness,” according to their website.

Palo Verde Behavioral Health, 520-322-2888

Palo Verde Behavioral Health offers adult and adolescent inpatient and outpatient psychiatry services, including disorder treatments and detoxification. They also offer some LGBTQ+ services.

Pathways of Arizona, 520-748-7108

Pathways of Arizona provides mental health services to adults, youth and families in Southern Arizona. Some of their services include therapeutic foster care, substance use services and workforce development programs.

Pima County Public Library’s Synapse team, 520-791-4010 (library’s info line)

Pima County Public Library’s Synapse team connects their “patrons and staff to information (both physical and digital) to educate and inform their optimal mental health,” according to their website. They also hope to help break the stigma around mental health.

Pima County Warm Line, 520-770-9909

Pima County's Warm Line is a “confidential, non-emergency phone line for residents in Southern Arizona who need to speak with someone. This free service offers access to peer support operators who have first-hand experience living with mental illness or substance use,” according to their website.

Sonora Behavioral Health Hospital, 888-970-3496

Sonora Behavioral Health is a mental health hospital in Tucson. They offer treatments for anxiety disorder, bipolar disorder, PTSD, self-harm and more.

University of Arizona College of Medicine CUP MIND Clinic, 520-428-4834

The University of Arizona College of Medicine offers numerous CUP (Committed to Underserved People) clinics, including a MIND clinic that focuses on mental health. “The MIND Clinic is an outpatient psychiatric clinic for uninsured people in Tucson. The clinic is run by medical students and board-certified volunteer psychiatrists,” according to their website.

Private practices

There are many private practices in Tucson. Psychology Today offers a database of therapists — try searching your ZIP code to see who is near you.

For kids and teens

Some of the above organizations may also have programs for youth.

Casa de los Niños Behavioral Health Services, 520-881-1292

Casa de los Niños offers psychiatric services, individual and family therapy, family support services and more. While their services primarily focus on kids and teens, they offer services for adults too!

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

National Runaway Safeline, 1-800-786-2929

There are various ways to get help through National Runaway Safeline, including phone calls, live chats and email.

Teen Lifeline, 602-248-8336

Teen Lifeline is an Arizona-based mental health hotline primarily operated by peer counselors. “Teen Lifeline’s work is towards its mission to prevent teen suicide in Arizona through enhancing resiliency in youth and fostering supportive communities,” according to their website.

LGBTQ+ resources

Some of the above organizations may also have programs for the LGBTQ+ community.

Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) National Hotline, 1-888-843-4564

The LGBT National Hotline provides LGBTQ+ individuals with support and local (and national) resources. The LGBT National Hotline even has a few separate hotlines for LGBTQ+ youth, seniors and even those seeking support on coming out.

Trans Lifeline, 1-877-565-8860

The national Trans Lifeline is a peer support hotline run by trans individuals. “Trans Lifeline is a grassroots hotline and microgrants 501(c)(3) non-profit organization offering direct emotional and financial support to trans people in crisis — for the trans community, by the trans community,” according to their website.

The Trevor Project, 1-866-488-7386 or text 678-678

For years, The Trevor Project has been a nationally-recognized resource for LGBTQ+ youth. Through their hotline, The Trevor Project will immediately connect you with a crisis counselor who can provide support and resources.

Veteran resources

Be Connected Arizona, 1-866-429-8387

Be Connected Arizona is an organization that connects active service members, veterans and their families with support and mental health resources.

Veteran Affairs Southern Arizona Mental Health Care, 520-629-4884

The VA of Southern Arizona offers mental health care to local veterans. Services include psychiatry, psychology, treatment for addiction disorders and more.

Veteran Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, 988 then press 1

The National Suicide and Crisis Hotline has a dedicated line just for veterans. To access veteran resources, dial 988 and then press 1.

Abuse and addiction resources

Alcohol Anonymous Tucson, 520-624-4183

Find a list of local AA meetings by visiting AA Tucson’s website or by calling the number above.

CODAC, 520-202-1792

CODAC offers outpatient drug and alcohol addiction treatment 24 hours a day. They offer extensive resources during outpatient treatment that includes offering something to eat, providing a warm and comfortable place to rest and helping with withdrawal symptoms.

Community Bridges, 1-877-931-9142

Community Bridges provides various treatment services for addiction, crisis care, inpatient detox and more.

Cope Community Services Methadone Clinic, 520-205-4732

Cope Community Services has a methadone clinic for those seeking assistance with addiction recovery or relapse prevention.

Emerge Center Against Domestic Abuse, 520-795-4266 (24-hour multilingual hotline!)

Emerge Center Against Domestic Abuse offers resources, support and assistance to individuals facing domestic abuse. Services include emergency shelter, child and family services, support groups and legal resources.

The Haven, 520-623-4590

The Haven provides "effective, affordable substance use recovery for women in a family-inclusive environment," their website says.

Southeastern Arizona Area of Narcotics Anonymous, 1-844-991-2962 (statewide NA hotline)

The Southeastern Arizona Area of Narcotics Anonymous organization provides resources for those looking to get clean from narcotic addiction. Reach out to the statewide hotline to connect with the Southeastern Arizona Area of Narcotics Anonymous.

Southern Arizona Center Against Sexual Assault, 520-327-1171 (non-emergency) or 520-327-7273 (24/7 crisis line)

The Southern Arizona Center Against Sexual Assault is a division of CODAC that offers crisis care and therapy sessions to individuals who have faced sexual assault.

Employment resource

Coyote TaskForce, 520-884-5553

Coyote TaskForce’s mission is to “provide high-quality employment services, public awareness, and advocacy for adults living with serious mental illnesses, in the belief that work is an integral part of recovery and well-being,” according to their website. Coyote TaskForce operates the thrift Re-Threads, Cafe 54 and Our Place Clubhouse.