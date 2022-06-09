With temperatures rising, the City of Tucson is providing some relief from the heat on 110-degree days.

On those days, the city said it will open six cooling center locations, one in each Ward. They'll be open from noon to 6 p.m. when temperatures are expected to reach 110 degrees. Locations include:

In addition to the city, the Tucson Pima Collaboration to End Homelessness also has several locations available to seek refuge from the heat and get supplies:

The Salvation Army Hospitality House, 1002 N. Main Ave., will be open from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays for indoor heat relief, water, snacks, lunch and supplies. Water will be available all day.

The Z Mansion, 288 N. Church Ave., will be open from 10 a.m. to noon Sundays, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays for indoor heat relief, water, snacks, lunch and supplies. Water is available all day. The site is pet-friendly and will have pet supplies. There will be a staffed first aid/medical clinic at the site during those days.

The Sister Jose Women’s Center, 1050 S. Park Ave., will be open from noon to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays for indoor heat relief, activities, water, snacks and supplies.

Grace St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 2331 E. Adams St., will be available Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon with an outdoor shaded area, water bottle filling stations, showers and snacks.

La Frontera Rapp, 4554 S. Palo Verde Road, will be open Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for indoor heat relief, water, sunscreen and sack lunches. From 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be resource information, housing referrals and screening for case management services.

The hottest temperatures so far this year are expected to arrive this week. An excessive heat warning is in place for the Tucson area beginning Thursday and stretching to Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.