Halloween is around the corner. If you don't have plans yet, we're here to help.

All of the listed events are appropriate for the whole family — even if you don't have kids, you might still enjoy some of the events listed. But if you're looking for a list of events more suited for adults specifically, click here!

Of course, things can change quickly these days so check for the latest info before heading out. Happy Halloween, Tucson! 👻

Glowing Pumpkins

Walk through a trail of intricate carvings on foam pumpkin replicas at this Halloween event from the folks behind The Slaughterhouse. You'll see carvings of animals, movie and TV characters, and Tucson icons like "A" Mountain. Unlike The Slaughterhouse, this experience isn't scary!

When: Open dusk until 10 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday through Oct. 31 (plus two Mondays).

Where: Parking area north of Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road.

Cost: Depending on the day, $20-$25 for general admission, $75-$91 for a family of four (with $10 gift shop credit). Various discounts available depending on the day.

Visit the event page for more information.

Nightfall

It's official! Nightfall at Old Tucson is back. Organizers say the scary attraction has a new format, including a "fully immersive experience that combines terrifying mazes with classic stunt shows and a town full of characters that you can interact with throughout the night."

When: 5:30-11:30 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, Oct. 6-30

Where: Old Tucson, 201 N. Kinney Road

Cost: $35-$45 for ages 12 and up, $30-$40 for kids 5-11. Advanced, timed-entry tickets are required.

Visit the event page for more information.

Marana Pumpkin Patch & Farm Festival

Pick your perfect pumpkin, explore the corn maze, and enjoy a number of kid-friendly activities such as a zipline, carnival rides and a jumping pillow.

When: Now through Oct. 30. 3-8 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays.

Where: Marana Pumpkin Patch, 14950 N. Trico Road

Cost: Online prices are $18 on weekdays, $20 on weekends. It's recommended to buy tickets online, as there are only a limited number of tickets available at the gate. Prices increase by $1 at the gate. Some activities cost extra.

Visit the event page for more information.

Boo at the Zoo

Meet with princesses, pirates and superheroes at Reid Park Zoo's kid-friendly Halloween event. There will be an illusionist show, games, trick-or-treat stations and more.

When: 6-8:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Oct. 21-23; Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 29-30.

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court

Cost: $13. Timed tickets are required.

Visit the event page for more information.

Ghostbusters in the Haunted Ruins

Go on an interactive adventure through Valley of the Moon, where "there's something strange in our fairy woods."

When: Fridays-Sundays, Oct. 7-30. Shows begin every 20 minutes from 6-8 p.m.

Where: Valley of the Moon, 2544 E. Allen Road

Cost: $10 for adults. Kids 7 and under get in for free.

Visit the event page for more information.

Paint, Pizza and Ice Cream Social

Kids ages 6 and up are invited to This n' That Creative Studio for an evening of painting, pizza and ice cream. Canvases will be pre-traced, and the kids will learn how to make their own Halloween painting! There will also be Halloween-themed games.

When: 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21

Where: This n' That Creative Studio, 1066 S. Pantano Road

Cost: $28

Visit the event page for more information.

Halloween at My Gym Tucson

Kiddos can walk through a haunted house, snack on some treats and end the evening with trick-or-treating. Parents must be present!

When: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21

Where: My Gym Tucson, 7942 N. Oracle Road

Cost: $9, reserve your spot in advance.

Visit the event page for more information.

Fall Pumpkin Celebration at Apple Annie's

Take a hayride to pick a pumpkin, walk through a sunflower field, make your way through the 12½-acre corn maze, and munch on barbecue food and kettle corn.

When: Fall Pumpkin Celebration is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 30. The corn maze is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Oct. 31. If weekdays are more your thing, you can pick pumpkins 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily — but the hayrides to the patch, barbecue food and kettle corn are only open weekends.

Where: 6405 W. Williams Road, Willcox

Cost: Corn maze is $9 for ages 12 and up, $7 for ages 3-11. Hayrides are $5 for ages 3 and up. Pumpkins range in price.

Visit the event page for more information.

Boo Bash

Tucson Parks and Recreation is throwing the upcoming Boo Bash, a family-friendly Halloween party where you'll find carnival games, trunk-or-treating, a costume parade and more.

When: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22

Where: Lincoln Park soccer fields, 4325 S. Pantano Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Halloween at International Wildlife Museum

Go trick-or-treating at the International Wildlife Museum! Kids can also enjoy crafts, games and a haunted house. Those 9 years old and up can try out pumpkin archery.

When: 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22

Where: International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass Road

Cost: $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 4-12. Pumpkin archery is $3 per person.

Visit the event page for more information.

Eegee's Haunted Drive-Thru

Pick up your favorite Eegee's sandwich while cruising through a spooky drive-thru. Every car that enters the drive-thru will get a free kids Scary Berry Eegee.

When: 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22

Where: Eegee's, 2510 E. Speedway

Cost: A purchase is required to participate in the drive-thru, prices on menu items vary.

Visit the event page for more information.

Plant in a Pumpkin Kids Class

Kids can plant a flower in a pumpkin at this upcoming class at Harlow Gardens. This event is suggested for ages 4-10 years old.

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22

Where: Harlow Gardens, 5620 E. Pima St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Spooktacular Halloween Party

Kiddos can put on their Halloween costumes and head to We Rock The Spectrum for a party. There will be treats, themed crafts, a costume contest, games and open play.

When: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23 and Saturday, Oct. 29

Where: We Rock The Spectrum, 4811 E. Grant Road

Cost: $25 per child in advance. To reserve in advance but pay the day of, there will be a $5 nonrefundable deposit. It's $35 for walk-ins.

Visit the event page for more information.

Spooktacular Wizard Workshop

The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures is hosting a Spooktacular Wizard Workshop, aka a maker space designed for school-aged kids. There will be several activity stations that may include DIY magic wands, mini cauldrons and more. All kids must be with an adult!

When: Noon to 3 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 23-30

Where: The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, 4455 E. Camp Lowell Dr.

Cost: $10 per child with museum admission, which is $11.50 for adults and $8 for kids ages 4-17.

Visit the event page for more information.

Trunk-or-treat at the Ott Family YMCA

Put on your costume and go trunk-or-treating at the Ott Family YMCA. There will also be jumping castles, face painting and games!

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28

Where: Ott Family YMCA, 401 S. Prudence Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Night of Fright

Throw on your Halloween costume and go trick-or-treating at the Pima Air & Space Museum. There will be kid-friendly games, crafts and bounce houses, plus performances fit for the family.

When: 5-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

Where: Pima Air & Space Museum, 6000 E. Valencia Road

Cost: $25 per car

Visit the event page for more information.

Tricks and Treats with Parks and Rec

Enjoy a family-friendly haunted house, trick-or-treating, games and a costume contest at this event hosted by Tucson Parks and Recreation.

When: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28

Where: Marty Birdman Center in Balboa Heights Park, 2536 N. Castro Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Spooktacular in Sahuarita

This all-ages Spooktacular event in Sahuarita features trunk-or-treating, food trucks, crafts, and a DJ. Remember to wear your costume!

When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28

Where: Sahuarita Town Hall, 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way, Sahuarita

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Halloween Spooktacular in Oro Valley

Oro Valley's Halloween Spooktacular includes games, crafts and a trick-or-treat lane featuring local businesses giving away candy. Food trucks will be onsite, and drinks will be available for purchase. See the event website for parking details!

When: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

Where: Oro Valley Community & Recreation Center, 10555 N. La Cañada Dr.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Alfie Museum Trick-or-treat

Go trick-or-treating at the University of Arizona Alfie Norville Gem & Mineral Museum! If you're wearing a costume, you'll get free admission to the museum and the most creative costume will win a prize.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

Where: Alfie Norville Gem & Mineral Museum, 115 N. Church Ave.

Cost: Free admission if you're wearing a costume

Visit the event page for more information.

Trunk-or-treat at the Northwest Y

This family-friendly event held at the Northwest YMCA will feature a haunted house, games and trunk-or-treating. Don't forget to wear your costume!

When: 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

Where: Northwest YMCA, 7770 N. Shannon Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Frights & Flips

Radiant Gymnastics is hosting a Halloween event featuring an obstacle course, a haunted house, games, crafts, face painting, and a dunk tank. There will be food trucks too!

When: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

Where: Radiant Gymnastics, 8825 E. Golf Links Road

Cost: $20 wristband per child, ages 2-18.

Visit the event page for more information.

Trunk-or-treat 2022

This event benefits Big Brothers Big Sisters, featuring trunk-or-treating, face painting, a costume contest, music and a photo booth.

When: 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

Where: 2959 N. Swan Road

Cost: Free to attend, registration is required.

Visit the event page for more information.

Haunted Clubhouse

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson's Holmes Tuttle Clubhouse is hosting a Halloween event for the community, complete with treats, games, face painting, and a haunted house.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28

Where: Holmes Tuttle Clubhouse, 2585 E. 36th St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Hermitage Cat Shelter Trunk-or-treat

Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary is hosting a trunk-or-treat for kids, and adults can get a tour of the shelter.

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28

Where: Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.

Cost: Donation of an unopened can of Friskies

Visit the event page for more information.

Trick-or-treat Downtown

Participating downtown businesses will be handing out candy to visitors in costume! Businesses include Little Love Burger, Donut Bar, Perche' No, Hotel Congress, The Rialto Theatre, and more. The event is presented by FIT Studio.

When: 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

Where: Downtown Tucson

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Halloween Party at the Southern Arizona Transportation Museum

Head to the Southern Arizona Transportation Museum for games and candy. The Tucson Ghost Society will be there. Costumes are encouraged!

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

Where: Southern Arizona Transportation Museum, 414 N. Toole Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Car Show and Trunk-or-treat

Check out this monthly car show, this time featuring a trunk-or-treat for kids.

When: 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

Where: Freddy's, 11143 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Spinnin' Wheels Outdoor Roller Disco

An outdoor roller disco and dance party is taking over the MSA Annex the night before Halloween. Costumes are encouraged and there will be a contest for both adults and kids! Remember to bring your own skates.

When: 6-10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30

Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: $10

Visit the event page for more information.

Trick-or-treat the Avenue

Head to North Fourth Avenue for a family-friendly afternoon of trick-or-treating down the historic street. There will be a costume contest at 2 p.m., plus merchant specials all day including discounts on large pizzas from Magpies and drink specials for the adults at Bison Witches, Boxyard and Bawker Bawker.

When: Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30

Where: North Fourth Avenue. Costume contest is at Haggerty Plaza, 316 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Spooktacular Science

Science-themed activities abound! Check out Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium for kid-friendly Halloween activities, including crafts, a slime station, telescope viewings and "chemistry curiosities." Halloween-themed laser shows are also on the schedule.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30

Where: Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Museum admission is $9 for adults, $7 for kids ages 4-7. Laser shows are $9 for adults, $7 for kids ages 4-7.

Visit the event page for more information.

Casa Video and Film Bar's Kids Halloween Party

Casa Video and Film Bar, in partnership with Marvelous Vintage, is hosting a kids Halloween party, complete with a costume contest for ages 1 to 12 years old. There will be candy and treats, plus screenings of "The Nightmare Before Christmas" and "Corpse Bride."

When: 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30

Where: Casa Video and Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Pima Animal Care Center's Halloween Spell-tacular

Find your new best friend at Pima Animal Care Center, all while celebrating Halloween. This family-friendly event will feature hundreds of adoptable pets, trick-or-treating, games and food trucks.

When: Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30

Where: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road

Cost: Free to attend, $20 licensing fee applies to adult dogs.

Visit the event page for more information.

Trick-or-treat at the Swap Meet

Spend the day at the Tanque Verde Swap Meet where there will be candy, pumpkins, live music and discounts on rides.

When: 2-10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30

Where: Tanque Verde Swap Meet, 4100 S. Palo Verde Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Halloween at La Encantada

Go trick-or-treating at participating stores in the La Encantada shopping center! There will also be a dance party in the center courtyard, plus a costume contest for kids 12 years old and under.

When: 5-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 for trick-or-treating, 5-7:30 p.m. for the dance party, 7 p.m. for the costume contest.

Where: La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Dr.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Halloween Giveaway at B&G Auto Sales

This isn't an event necessarily, but drop by B&G Auto Sales on Halloween, where parents can enter a giveaway for a $50 Eegee's gift card and costumed kids can get a free full-sized candy bar.

When: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31

Where: B&G Auto Sales, 3014 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.