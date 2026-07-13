Summer in Tucson can be brutal, but for those who tough out triple-digit temps, here are some of the sweet deals and summer-exclusive events that make it worth it.

Attractions passport

The Tucson Attractions Passport is a special collection of deals and discounts to Southern Arizona area attractions offered by Arizona Attractions Alliance and Visit Tucson. When visiting an attraction, simply present your phone to redeem your discounts and special offers.

There are three options for the Attractions Passport: the annual digital Arizona/Tucson Attractions Savings Passport for $29, which includes over $600 in savings at more than 100 attractions in Arizona, a three-day digital Tucson Attractions Passport for $18, and a seven-day digital Tucson Attractions Passport for $21.

Visit the event page at explorearizonaattractions.org/passport for more information.

$3 Tuesdays at Reid Park Zoo

From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Tuesday throughout July, admission to Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Ct., is only $3 for everyone.

Visit tucne.ws/zoo3 for more information.

Summer Safari Nights

If you're more of a night owl, Reid Park Zoo is open late from 6-8 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 8, for its after-hours Summer Safari Nights. Each event will have different themed activities, including keeper chats, animal encounters, face painting, games and live music.

Cost: $12 for adults, $8.50 for kids ages 2-14

Visit tucne.ws/zoonights for more information.

$5 Fridays at Tucson Botanical Gardens

Enjoy $5 admission to the Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way, every Friday through Sept. 25.

Visit tucsonbotanical.org for more information.

Cool Summer Nights

Saturday nights through Aug. 29, you can experience the sights of the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road, in cooler temperatures. The museum will be open late from 6-10 p.m. Bring a flashlight to walk around and possibly spot a nocturnal animal, touch a stingray and check out themed activities.

Cost: $29.95 for adults, $24.95 for kids ages 3-12

Visit desertmuseum.org for more information.

Night Ops at the Pima Air & Space Museum

The Pima Air & Space Museum, 6000 E. Valencia Road, is staying open late on July 18 and 25. From 5-8:30 p.m., watch as the sun sets over the planes and enjoy themed activities.

Cost: $15 for ages 13 and up, free for ages 12 and under

Visit pimaair.org/night-ops for more information.

Chillin' at the Chul

Check out music, spirits and bites at Tohono Chul's summer series now through Aug. 28. From 6-9 p.m on Fridays and Saturdays, Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte, is partnering with Children's Museum Oro Valley to provide family-friendly nature play.

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Cost: $5

Visit tohonochul.org/chillin-at-the-chul for more information.

Sabino Canyon Night Crawler

Night tours return at Sabino Canyon, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road, on Saturdays from 7:30- 9 p.m. through Oct. 25.

Cost: $15 for adults, $8 for children

Visit sabinocanyoncrawler.com for more information.

Sunset Yoga at MSA Annex

Sunset Yoga will be held every Tuesday in July starting at 7 p.m. at Westbound, 267 S. Avenida del Convento, guided by instructor Joanna.

Cost: $10

Visit tucne.ws/mercadoyoga for more information.

Summer Night Market MSA Annex

Shop from dozens of local makers when the Summer Night Market takes over the MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento, from 6-10 p.m. every last Friday of the month through September — July 31, Aug. 28 and Sept. 25.

Old Tucson Summer Night Market

Old Tucson’s Summer Night Markets run from 6:30-10 p.m. on July 25, Aug. 8 and 22, and Sept. 5 at 201 S. Kinney Road. Each evening features more than 45 Tucson vendors showcasing food, art, crafts and more.

Visit oldtucson.com/summer-night-markets for more information.

$5 Off Tuesdays at Flandrau Planetarium

Beat the Tucson heat and get $5 off all planetarium show and science exhibit combo tickets through the end of July.

The discount applies to every combo ticket type, including the $5 member ticket, which means yes, Tuesday combo tickets are free for members.

Visit flandrau.org/events/5-tuesdays for more information.

The Downtown Experience

Explore downtown museums after hours during the Downtown Experience on July 31 and Aug. 28. Participating museums will host special exhibits, hands-on activities and cultural programming, making it easy to turn the evening into a downtown night out with dinner or dessert.

Visit tucne.ws/dtexperience for more information.

Mount Lemmon Rock Climbing

Looking for a cooler way to spend a summer morning? Save $50 on a half-day guided rock climbing trip on Mount Lemmon with Altitude Mountain Guides. No experience is necessary, and all climbing gear is provided. Use the code Summertime50 at checkout. The offer is valid through Sept. 30.

Visit altitudemountainguides.com for more information.