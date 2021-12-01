This list of things to do around Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley and Sahuarita includes events by local businesses and organizations including markets, music and more.
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
Customer appreciation party at The Shelter
Join the party at The Shelter Cocktail Lounge for free pizza, popcorn, and discounted merch.
When: Thursday, Dec. 2, 5-11:45 p.m.
Where: 4155 E. Grant Road
Cost: Free to attend
Discovery Night at Children's Museum Tucson
Discovery Night includes bilingual story time, interactive pop-up science experiments, and art projects, plus access to the rest of the museum's exhibits.
When: Thursdays, 5-7 p.m.
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Free
La Encantada's Enchanted Snowfall
Watch faux flurries fall in the open-air shopping center courtyard at La Encantada shopping mall. During these snow-filled weekends there will also be live music, hot chocolate provided by Blanco Tacos + Tequila and caroling. Bring the kids or make it a date night.
When: Fridays and Saturdays, now through Dec. 18, 6-6:15 p.m. and 6:45-7 p.m.
Where: The La Encantada courtyard, 2905 E. Skyline Drive
Cost: Free
BrewLights 2021
This holiday event at Reid Park Zoo will have beer tastings from more than 10 breweries, plus holiday lights and live music performed by the After 7 Band. Remember to get a ticket for your designated driver, too!
When: Friday, Dec. 3, 6 p.m.
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Ct.
Cost: $7-$35, ages 2 and under are free
Wanderland at Tucson Botanical Gardens
Take a walk among thousands of luminarias and Korean lanterns at the Tucson Botanical Gardens, plus enjoy holiday music and a 10-foot-tall succulent tree.
When: Dec. 3-31. Check the schedule here
Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way
Cost: $4-$15
ZooLights 2021: Holiday Magic
Enjoy a night at the zoo with beautiful twinkle-light decorations and animal sculptures. Sip hot cocoa as you stroll through a lit wonderland filled with falling snow, visits with Santa, scheduled entertainment and sweet treats.
When: Daily, Dec. 3-30, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Ct.
Cost: $7-$11, Zoo members get $3 off admission.
Visit the Reid Park Zoo website for more information.
Tree lighting and holiday market in Sierra Vista
Join Sierra Vista Area Chamber of Commerce and Kiwanis Club of Sierra Vista for their annual tree lighting event. This two-day event will include a tree lighting, visits with Santa, a parade, music, a holiday market and kids activities.
When: Friday, Dec. 3, 4-11 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 4, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Where: Veterans Memorial Park, 3105 E. Fry Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend
Virtual Open Studio Tours
Open Studio Tours include self-guided showcases of artist studios and workspaces. You can interact with working artists, see where art is created and learn more about the artistic process.
When: Dec. 3-12
Where: Various locations
Cost: Free to attend
Visit Arts Foundation for Tucson and Southern Arizona for more information.
Worlds of Words children's book sale
Take a look through 2020-2021 titles at the Worlds of Words book sale, where there will be discounted books for kids and teens.
When: Friday, Dec. 3, noon to 5 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 4, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: University of Arizona campus in the College of Education building, 1430 E. Second St.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for books
Miracle on Congress Street
Every weekend before Christmas, kids can visit with Santa and enjoy ice cream from Hub Ice Cream. Adults can purchase festive drinks from the bar.
When: Weekends Dec. 3 through Dec. 19. Friday-Saturday, 4:30-6 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.
Where: Playground Bar & Lounge, 278 E. Congress St.
Cost: Everything is free except the cocktails. Donations for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona are encouraged
Visit the Facebook page for more information.
Art and crafts festival on Oracle
Shop for your holiday gifts with over 40 artists displaying their pottery, photography, jewelry, paintings, gourmet food, household furniture, children's toys, clothing and more.
When: Friday-Sunday, Dec. 3-5, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: 6346 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Free to attend
Music under the stars
Watch local band Ryanhood on the plaza of Hotel Congress.
When: Friday, Dec. 3, 7 p.m.
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: $20
Visit the event page for more information and to buy tickets.
Oro Valley Virtual Festival of the Arts + holiday tree lighting
The Oro Valley Festival of the Arts and Holiday Tree Lighting is a two-day festival with live music, art, food, kid-friendly activities and, of course, the lighting of the tree.
When: Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 4-5, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Free to attend, food available for purchase
Marana Holiday Festival & Christmas Tree Lighting
Start the holiday season with a 25-foot Christmas tree lighting with musical synchronized dancing lights, meet Santa and Mrs. Claus, and enjoy holiday performances, a holiday kiddie train, a bounce zone, an inflatable zone, a foam snow dance party, over 40 local food trucks, crafting stations and a holiday market.
When: Saturday, Dec. 4, 3-8 p.m.
Where: Town of Marana, 11555 W. Civic Center Dr.
Cost: Free to attend, food available for purchase
Tamal & Heritage Festival at Casino Del Sol
Attend an event in celebration of tamales, featuring a tamale contest, live entertainment, food vendors and artisan vendors.
When: Saturday, Dec. 4, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: AVA Amphitheater, 5655 W. Valencia Road
Cost: Free to attend
Desert Air Market
Shop with over 20 local makers and crafters at this outdoor market. Plus, typewriter poet Tina Lentz-McMillan will be there!
When: Saturday, Dec. 4, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Vail Fest
It's time for shopping, music, food and fun! Vail Fest will have family-fun events such as go-kart races, a petting zoo, horseback riding, corn hole, horseshoe tournaments and more.
When: Saturday, Dec. 4, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Pima County Fairgrounds, 11300 S. Houghton Road
Cost: Parking is $5 per car, admission to the event is free
Visit the Vail Fest website for more information.
Christmas tree lighting with Church of the Nazarene
Enjoy hayrides, games, food, a live nativity and live music from teens. Plus, watch as the church lights up their 30-foot Christmas trees synced to music.
When: Saturday, Dec. 4, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Oro Valley Church of the Nazarene, 500 W. Calle Concordia
Cost: Free to attend
Deck the Halls at AZ Hops and Vines
Enjoy six wines paired with cookies, plus enjoy live music, a holiday market, an ugly Christmas sweater contest and Santa.
When: Saturday, Dec. 4, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 AZ-82, Sonoita
Cost: $27.25
Visit the AZ Hops and Vines event page for more information.
Holiday ornament workshop
Learn to make holiday ornaments out of devil's claw, gourds and okra pods at Mission Garden. The garden's volunteers will guide you in this fun holiday workshop.
When: Saturday, Dec. 4, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: 946 W. Mission Ln.
Cost: Free to attend
Food Truck Night on the east side
Grab some food and shop for handmade crafts, jewelry, arts, clothing, vintage items, antiques and more.
When: Saturday, Dec. 4, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: 7777 E. Speedway
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food
Cars and Coffee
Visit a free casual car meet with free coffee and stroll along roaring cars with family and friends.
When: Saturday, Dec. 4, 7-9 a.m.
Where: Lowe's parking lot, 4075 W. Ina Road
Cost: Free to attend
Food, shopping and gift wrapping with Harley-Davidson
Join Old Pueblo Harley-Davidson for free food, new and used bikes, and free gift wrapping.
When: Saturday, Dec. 4 and 18, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: 7503 E. 22nd St.
Cost: Free to attend
Open Mic Night at Catalina Brewing Co.
Bring your instrument, guitars and your love for karaoke songs. It's the perfect atmosphere for beginner musicians.
When: Saturday, Dec. 4, 8-11 p.m.
Where: Catalina Brewing Co., 6918 N. Camino Martin
Cost: Free to attend, brews available for purchase
St. Philip's Plaza Market
Enjoy your shopping in the open, cool shade and surrounded by peaceful flowing fountains. Shop for uniquely handmade, handcrafted, homegrown and home-baked products at St. Philip's Plaza.
When: Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Visit the St. Philip's Plaza Market Facebook page for more information.
Antique Fair at Medella Vina Ranch
Shop from vintage and antique vendors at Medella Vina's fair this Sunday.
When: Sunday, Dec. 5, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the Facebook event page for more information.
Chaverim's Daffodil Chanukah Celebration
Join Congregation Chaverim's Chanukah Celebration and Daffodil Project Installation and plant daffodils, sing songs and eat sufganiyot. The Daffodil Project aims to build a worldwide Holocaust Memorial by planting daffodils in memory of the children who perished in the Holocaust.
When: Sunday, Dec. 5, 10 a.m. to noon
Where: 5901 E. Second St.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit their website for more information.
Donut Wars: Hanukkah Edition
Join PJ Library to celebrate the last night of Hanukkah with Sufganiyot Wars aka Donut Wars. Bring the kids for some fun and decorate donuts with frosting, sprinkles, pretzel sticks and more.
When: Sunday, Dec. 5, 3-4 p.m.
Where: Location will be emailed upon registering
Cost: Free to attend, register here
Visit their website for more information.
Shalom Baby Hanukkah Story and Play Time
This event for families with kids ages 3 years and under includes play and Hanukkah-themed readings. Registration is required.
When: Sunday, Dec. 5, 10-11 a.m.
Where: 3800 E. River Road
Cost: Free to attend
Kids Hanukkah party
Celebrate Hanukkah with We Rock The Spectrum at a kids party including open gym, games, food and a themed craft.
When: Sunday, Dec. 5, 10 a.m. to noon
Where: We Rock The Spectrum, 4811 E. Grant Road
Cost: $19 for kids, $5 for adults
Holiday Lights at Tohono Chul
Walk amid live music along paths lit with more than a million twinkling lights. Enjoy treats and a handful of vendors. Masks are required.
When: Fridays-Saturdays, Dec. 10-11 and 17-18, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo Del Norte
Cost: $6-$17; kids under 5 years old and under enter for free
Marana Christmas Express
Grab the kids and enjoy a train ride through Christmas light displays in Marana. Tickets are sold online only.
When: Dec. 10-12 and 17-23, 5-9 p.m.
Where: Marana Christmas Express, 14950 N. Trico Road
Cost: $15 per person online, ages 2 and under are free
Fourth Avenue Street Fair
Visit Tucson's largest street fair with hundreds of vendors to shop from, plus live music and food.
When: Friday-Sunday, Dec. 10-12, 10 a.m. to dusk
Where: Fourth Avenue, between Eighth Street and University Boulevard
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and shopping
Visit the event website for more information.
Polar Express Story with Santa
Visit this event for a story time with Santa, plus enjoy special treats and photo opportunities.
When: Friday, Dec. 10 and 17, 5-6:30 p.m.
Where: Our Play Place, 3951 W. Costco Dr.
Cost: $17, two adults are included with children's admission
Drive-in movie: The Polar Express
Hop in the car with the kids and pack a few blankets to watch a holiday classic at this drive-in event.
When: Saturday, Dec. 11, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Quail Creek-Veterans Municipal Park, 1905 N. Old Nogales Hwy
Cost: Free to attend
Merry Mariachi and Tamales
Celebrate the holiday season with a live performance from Mariachi Salvajes and pick up tamales from La Indita. Plus, kids can participate in a bilingual children’s hour.
When: Saturday, Dec. 11, noon to 4 p.m.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 AZ-82, Sonoita
Cost: Free to attend, drinks and food available for purchase
Winterhaven Festival of Lights
Celebrate the season by walking through the multiple streets of lights in the Winterhaven neighborhood. Bring a donation (canned food or cash) for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.
When: Daily, Dec. 11-26, 6 p.m.
Where: 3235 N. Country Club Road
Cost: Free, wagon rides and food available for purchase
Yoga with kittens
Have a purr-fectly fun time at the studio with low-impact poses and stretching with cute little kittens from Southern Arizona Cat Rescue. If you need holiday gift ideas, the studio has tickets for future classes available for purchase.
When: Saturday, Dec. 11, 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
Where: Barefoot Studio, 7053 N. Oracle Road
Cost: $20
Krampus Christmas Party at Woolly Fern
Shop with local makers for quirky holiday finds at this Christmas market.
When: Saturday, Dec. 11, noon to 8 p.m.
Where: 4401 E. Speedway
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Winter Market 2021
Join the Girl Scouts for some hot cocoa and shopping for crafts and winter gift items this holiday season.
When: Saturday, Dec. 11, 2-5 p.m.
Where: 4330 E. Broadway
Cost: Free to attend
Mercado Flea Market
Spend your afternoon rummaging for treasure with 40 vendors at the Mercado San Agustin.
When: Sunday, Dec. 12, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Mercado San Agustin, 100 S. Avenida del Convento
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Visit the MSA Annex event page for more information.
Holiday festival at Tanque Verde
Get your last minute holiday shopping done and visit 40 local artists and crafters at this art festival.
When: Friday-Saturday, Dec. 17-18, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 19, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: 7025 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit Art Attack AZ event page for more information.
Winter Wonderland
Celebrate the holidays with free hot cocoa, s'mores, Christmas lights and a live nativity scene.
When: Friday, Dec. 17, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Foothills Community Church, 3301 W. Overton Road
Cost: Free to attend
Sahuarita Winter Festival
Hop in the car with family and friends and stop by this festival for holiday lights, music and tasty food trucks.
When: Saturday, Dec. 18, 5-9 p.m.
Where: 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way
Cost: Free to attend, food available for purchase
Family fun at the Historic Train Depot
Join the Southern Arizona Transportation Museum for photos with Santa and holiday music.
When: Saturday, Dec. 18, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Southern Arizona Transportation Museum, 414 N. Toole Ave.
Cost: Free. Canned food donations to the Community Food Bank are accepted
Dirty T Punk Rock Flea Market
This shopping pop-up has vintage finds, antiques, art, live tattooing, food trucks and a car show. Bring a new, unwrapped toy to stuff the hearse for the holiday season.
When: Sunday, Dec. 19, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway near the Sears parking lot
Cost: Free to attend
New Year's Eve at The Maverick
Enjoy a late night with live music, dancing and drinks.
When: Friday, Dec. 31, 5 p.m.
Where: 6622 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: $15 per person, includes a champagne toast. $25 and $50 tables available for reservations