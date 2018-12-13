It's the season of twinkle lights, sugar cookies, and watching our favorite holiday movies till the calendar says 2019.
Here's a list of places in town playing holiday movies for us all to enjoy.
Miracle on 34th Street at Casa Film Bar
Get cozy and have a beer as you find out if the Macy's department store Santa is the real-deal St. Nick.
Casa Film Bar will be screening the 1947 movie "Miracle on 34th Street" as part of their Holiday Classics series.
The Curry Pot food truck will also be there.
When: Thursday, Dec. 13, 7-9 p.m
Cost: Event is free to attend
The Very Merry Holiday Sing-A-Long Spectacular at The Loft Cinema
All we want for Christmas is to have a rockin' good time at The Loft's Holiday Sing-A-Long.
Watch clips from your favorite holiday movies, television specials, music videos and other festive finds.
Come dressed in your best Christmas costume for a chance to win a prize and participate in the Kooky Christmas Costume Parade.
Also, if you bring an unwrapped toy donation for Casa de los Niños you'll receive half-off admission into the event.
When: Thursday, Dec. 13, at 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $13 general admission, $10 for Loft members
Home Alone 1 and 2 double feature at Casa Film Bar
Watch Kevin McCallister ruin the Sticky Bandits' holiday plans in not one, but TWO "Home Alone" movies at Casa Film Bar.
Geronimo's Revenge food truck will also be there.
When: Friday, Dec. 14, 7-10 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend
Tokyo Godfathers at The Loft Cinema
If you love anime and heartfelt movies about the holidays be sure to check out "Tokyo Godfathers" playing at The Loft.
It's story about three strangers who find a baby one Christmas Eve and the impossible journey they take to find out what happened to the child's parents.
When: Friday, Dec. 14, and Saturday, Dec. 15, at 10 p.m.
Cost: $6 general admission, $5 for Loft members
Polar Express family night at 1912 Brewing Co.
Have a fun family night at 1912 Brewing Company with a free screening of the 2004 film, "The Polar Express."
Oh, and come dressed in your pajamas like the characters in the movie.
The brewery will be serving hot chocolate with roasted marshmallows.
Santa will also be there starting at 5 p.m., so you and your holiday crew can take a photo with the jolly guy.
When: Friday, Dec. 14, 5-8 p.m.
Where: 1912 Brewing Company, 2045 N. Forbes Blvd.
Cost: Event is free to attend
Santa Claus Conquers the Martians at Casa Film Bar
Is "Santa Claus Conquers the Martians" the so-bad-it's-good holiday movie you've been waiting for?
It's up to two earth kids to save an abducted Santa from aliens who want Christmas for themselves in this zany 1964 sci-fi film.
Los Locos Taco food truck will also be there.
When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend
It's a Wonderful Life at Casa Film Bar
Watch the heartwarming film, "It's a Wonderful Life" as part of Casa Film Bar's Holiday Classics series.
The Curry Pot food truck will also be there.
When: Thursday, Dec. 20, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend
Star Wars Holiday Special at The Loft Cinema
The Loft is celebrating the 40th anniversary of "Star Wars Holiday Special" with a free screening of the infamous TV program — '70s commercials and all.
Let's hope Chewy is able to make it home in time to celebrate Life Day!
When: Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, from 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend
Die Hard at The Loft Cinema
If you fall in to the "Die Hard is a Christmas movie" camp, then be sure to catch John McClane on the big screen before the holiday season is over.
When: Friday, Dec. 21, at 10p.m., Saturday, Dec. 22, at 10 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 23, at noon.
Cost: $6 general admission, $5 for Loft members
It's a Wonderful Life at the Fox Theatre
Watch the classic film "It's a Wonderful Life" at the beautiful and historic Fox Theatre.
When: Saturday, Dec. 22, and Sunday, Dec. 23, at 2 p.m.
Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress Street
Cost: $5 general admission, $4 for seniors and active military, free for Fox members and kids under 12
The Polar Express at the Fox Theatre
Take a ride aboard the Polar Express with a screening of the film at the Fox Theater.
When: Saturday, Dec. 22, and Sunday, Dec. 23, at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress Street
Cost: $5 general admission, $4 for seniors and active military, free for Fox members and kids under 12
Labyrinth New Year's Party and Masquerade at The Loft Cinema
Ring in the New Year with David Bowie and Jim Henson at The Loft's masqurade party screening of "Labyrinth."
Sing and quote along to your favorite parts of the film.
There will be a costume contest, fun props you'll be able to use during the movie, and a champagne toast at the stoke of midnight.
When: Monday, Dec. 31, 11 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Cost: $15 general admission, $12 for Loft members