The holiday season here and we're lit up with excitement!
Here are some amazing light displays in Tucson you'll want to visit to get into the holiday spirit.
Winterhaven Festival of Lights
Every holiday season, the whole neighborhood of Winterhaven is transformed into a lit up wonderland.
Plus there will be food trucks, hot chocolate and fake snow.
When: Dec. 8-26, 2018, from 6-10 p.m. daily.
Where: Neighborhood is located near Fort Lowell and Country Club.
Cost: Free. The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona will be collecting food and money at the event.
Lights of the World Tucson
Combine 6 million LED lights, carnival rides, Chinese acrobatics shows, sea lions, stingrays encounter, artisan vendors, food and you get the new-to-Tucson Lights of the World. Tickets include all rides and shows. Artisan vendors and food are available for purchase.
Where: Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way (in the east parking lot)
When: Open till Jan. 2, 2019, Tuesday-Sunday, 5-10 p.m.
Cost: $19.99 in advance; $24.99 once the festival starts; kids age 3-and-under get in free. Active military and first responders get free admission on Tuesdays with ID.
Disney Lane at Tammeron Court
"Tammeron Toons featuring Disney Lane," is a collection of houses in the Tammeron Court Neighborhood that displays some of the most-beloved movie and television characters — like the Peanuts gang, Disney princesses and Star Wars everything.
Walk or drive the neighborhood for some holiday cheer. We recommend driving.
When: Through the holiday season.
Where: Just take Oldfather Road north from Ina Road and hang a left on Plantation Street. If you hit Cortaro Farms Road, you've gone too far. The neighborhood is sandwiched between North Oldfather Road and Camino de Oeste.
Cost: Free
The Christmas House in northwest Tucson
What started as a rooftop Santa display 30 years ago has transformed into a Christmas town spectacular that Tucsonans flock from all over to see.
Every year, Dan Moussette puts up more than 150 handmade holiday displays and thousands of twinkle lights for people to enjoy. The whole thing takes about three weeks to build and he uses every inch of space in his front yard to make it happen.
When: Through the holiday season
Where: 3073 W. Wildwood Drive, closest cross streets are Orange Groove and Shannon.
Cost: Free
Luminaria Nights at Tucson Botanical Gardens
More than 2,500 candlelit luminarias and 20 Korean lanterns line the walkways of Tucson Botanical Gardens for an enchanting night stroll.
Enjoy performances by local musicians, dance acts, and school groups. Food and drink will also be available for purchase.
When: Friday-Sunday, Nov. 30-Dec. 2, Dec. 7-9, 2018, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way
Cost: $18 general admission, $9 for kids; Members: $12 adults; $6 kids
Tohono Chul's Holiday Nights
Millions of twinkle-lights and music take over the Tohono Chul gardens for select evenings this holiday season.
Take a walk through the grounds as local musicians and artists perform. There will also be telescopes provided for stargazing, a holiday singalong, and of course, Santa.
Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo Del Norte
When: Fridays and Saturdays, Nov. 30-Dec. 1; Dec. 8-9; Dec. 15-16, 2018 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Cost: $16 general admission, $3 for kids under 12, and $12 for Tohono Chul members.
Marana Holiday Festival & Christmas Tree Lighting
Come see Santa, watch live performances, and enjoy the biggest Christmas tree light show in Southern Arizona.
There's also going to be real snow to play in and a chance to do some holiday shopping at their market.
When: Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, 3-8 p.m.
Cost: Event is free
Oro Valley Holiday Festival of the Arts & Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration
This event features performances by the Tucson Girls Chorus, Kids Unlimited, the Canyon del Oro Choir and carolers who will lead the audience from the stage to the tree lighting. Santa will be there too!
Get there early for a chance to shop the holiday market, more than 150 vendors will be there.
Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, Dec. 1, 3-6 p.m.
Market hours: Saturday, Dec. 1, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Event is free.
Reid Park Zoo Lights
Enjoy a night at the zoo with beautiful twinkle-light decorations and animal sculptures. Santa will be there as well as live entertainment, food and snow to play in.
When: Dec. 6-23, 2018, 6-8 p.m. With encore nights from Dec. 26-30.
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Ct.
Cost: $10 for adults, $6 for kids ages 2-12. Reid Park Zoo members get $2 off admission.
Holiday shows at Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium
Flandrau is bringing back their holiday planetarium shows just in time for the season.
"Season of Light" is a fun and educational experience that explores the many celebrations of light, like Christmas and Hanukah, and how all of those traditions are connected to astronomy. The "Holiday Laser Music Show" is just that — fun light displays set to the tune of our favorite holiday songs.
It's a great time for all ages. And after you're done with the show, you can check out Flandrau's interactive science exhibits.
When: Friday, Dec. 2, 2018, to Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019. Closed on Christmas and New Years Day
Holiday Laser Music Show schedule: Mondays at 2 p.m., Wednesdays at 2 p.m., Fridays at 2 p.m, and 7 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m., and Sundays at 4 p.m.
Season of Light schedule: Tuesdays at 2 p.m., Thursdays at 2 p.m., Fridays at 6 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m.
Where: Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.
Cost: $16 for adults, $12 for kids 4-17, children under 3 get in free.
Post Farms Christmas Festival
Ride the Christmas train to see Santa, holiday light displays, jumping pillows, petting zoo, Christmas story time, great food and hot chocolate.
Where: Marana Pumpkin Patch, 14901 North Wentz Road
When: December weekends 7-9, 14-16, 21-23, 2018, from 5-9:30 p.m.
Cost: $8 per person plus tax.
Downtown Parade of Lights
Feel the holiday cheer with a fun parade of lights in downtown Tucson. You'll see dancers with lit up dresses, Santa, cool cars and much more. This year's event includes live entertainment, food trucks and a snow play area.
When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018
Where: Downtown Tucson
Cost: Free to attend.