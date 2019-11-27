No matter your age, there's something magical and captivating about holiday lights, and Tucsonans sure know how to light up this town.
Here are some not-to-be missed light displays in Tucson you can visit as early as this weekend to get into the holiday spirit.
Downtown Parade of Lights
Feel the holiday cheer with a fun parade of lights in downtown Tucson. You'll see dancers with lit up dresses, Santa, cool cars and much more. This year's event includes live entertainment and food trucks. Plus, a nearby outdoor ice skating rink.
When: Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
Where: Downtown Tucson
Cost: Free to attend.
Lights of the World Tucson
Combine 6 million LED lights, carnival rides, Chinese acrobatics shows, sea lions, a stingrays encounter, artisan vendors and food and you get Lights of the World. Tickets include all shows. Artisan vendors and food are available for purchase.
When: Open till Jan. 5 Thursday-Sunday, 5-10 p.m.
Where: Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way (in the east parking lot)
Cost: $17.99 for adults; $14.99 for seniors, military (with ID) and children ages 2-12; $6 for parking.
Tucson Lights
The Tucson screamers known for their haunted Halloween attraction the SlaughterHouse are putting away the scares and going all in on holiday cheer with a magical winter wonderland that has more than 250,000 LED lights and themed areas like Santa's Workshop and Christmas Village. Take a photo with Santa, ride a pony, visit the petting zoo or sip on hot cocoa and enjoy homemade goodies.
When: Dec. 6-29; 6-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 5-10 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
Where: 1102 W. Grant Road
Cost: $10 general admission on weekends; $7 general admission on weekdays; $5 for children under 5. Sundays are family days and all tickets are $5 each. You can also purchase a Family Fun Pack for $60 that includes four tickets, two pony rides ,two train rides, a free photo with Santa and free 3D group photo.
Luminaria Nights at Tucson Botanical Gardens
More than 2,500 candlelit luminarias and 20 Korean lanterns line the walkways of Tucson Botanical Gardens.
Enjoy performances by local musicians, dance acts and school groups. Food and drink will also be available for purchase.
When: Friday-Sunday, Dec. 6-8, Dec. 13-14; 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way
Cost: $18 general admission, $9 for kids; Members: $12 adults; $6 kids if purchased in advance online. Ticket prices increase by $1 at the door.
Tohono Chul's Holiday Nights
Millions of twinkle lights and music will take over the Tohono Chul gardens for select evenings this holiday season.
Take a walk through the grounds as local musicians and artists perform. There will also be telescopes for stargazing, a holiday singalong, and of course, Santa.
When: Fridays and Saturdays, Dec. 6-7, Dec. 13-14 and Dec. 20-21, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo Del Norte
Cost: $16 general admission, $5 for kids ages 5-12, free for kids under 5 and $12 for Tohono Chul members.
Reid Park Zoo Lights
Enjoy a night at the zoo with beautiful light decorations and animal sculptures. Santa will be there, along with live entertainment, food and snow to play in.
When: Dec. 5-23, 6-8 p.m. Encore nights from Dec. 26-30.
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court
Cost: $10 for adults, $6 for kids ages 2-14. Reid Park Zoo members get $3 off admission.
Holiday shows at Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium
Flandrau is bringing back their holiday planetarium shows just in time for the season.
"Season of Light" is a fun and educational experience that explores the many celebrations of light, including Christmas and Hanukkah, and how those traditions are connected with astronomy. The "Holiday Laser Music Show" is exactly what it sounds like — fun light displays set to the tune of our favorite holiday songs.
It's a great time for all ages. After you're done with the show, you can check out Flandrau's interactive science exhibits.
When: Nov. 29-Jan. 5. See the show times and dates here. Flandrau is closed on Christmas Day.
Where: Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.
Cost: $16 for adults, $12 for kids 4-17, free for kids under 3. Price includes admission to the science center.
Marana Christmas Express
Ride the Christmas train to see Santa, holiday light displays, jumping pillows, a petting zoo, Christmas story time, great food and hot chocolate.
When: Dec. 6-8, 13-15, 20-23.
Where: Marana Pumpkin Patch, 14901 North Wentz Road
Cost: $10 per person plus tax.
Winterhaven Festival of Lights
Every holiday season, the whole neighborhood of Winterhaven is transformed into a lit-up wonderland.
Plus there will be food trucks, hot chocolate and fake snow.
When: Dec. 14-29, 6-10 p.m.
Where: Neighborhood is located near Fort Lowell and Country Club.
Cost: Free. The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona will be collecting food and money at the event.
More info: Go here.
This story was updated from a 2018 story written by #ThisIsTucson's Samantha Munsey.