If you love science and want to learn more, or maybe even test what you already know, check out Brains and Brews.
It's a free weekly event, hosted by March for Science Southern Arizona, where you'll learn about a cool science topic from a guest speaker and then play science trivia.
You can win a $25 Borderlands Brewery gift card for your team, as well as major bragging rights.
The event, which takes place from 7-9 p.m. on Mondays, will feature new topics and categories each week, giving you the chance to have fun with friends while you drink beer and learn about the science that is happening in Tucson.
Next week's guest speaker will talk about opioids and alternative therapeutics for pain. Upcoming topics include chemistry, artificial intelligence, science and music among others.
If you go
What: Brains and Brews Science Trivia
When: Mondays, 7 p.m.
Where: Borderlands Brewing Company, 119 E. Toole Ave.
Cost: Free
Info: Go here