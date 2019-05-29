Mike Christy/Arizona Daily Star

Everyone 🎉

Bright orange poppies are a treat in Catalina State Park. 

Music in the Mountains Concert Series: All Jazzed Up

Head out to Catalina State Park for an evening of jazz and swing ballads. 

Where: Catalina State Park, 11570 N. Oracle Road

When: Saturday, June 1, 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

Free Music in Marana: The Drift

Cool off and listen to some classic rock from The Drift under the stars. Bring a chair, blanket and snacks.  

Where: Crossroads at Silverbell District Park, 7548 N. Silverbell Road

When: Saturday, June 1, 7-8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free, food will be onsite and available for purchase. 

More information here

Sign your kids up for fun, themed My Gym Tucson summer camps (Sponsored)

When school is out, My Gym Tucson is in, with entertaining summer camps for kids ages 2-12. Each week is a different, kid-friendly theme like: "The Incredibles," "Ninja," "The Avengers," "Hotel Transylvania" and more. 

Kids stay active with games, activities and crafts so campers are always moving, having fun and never bored! 

When: May 27 through Aug. 9

Where: My Gym Tucson, 7942 N. Oracle Rd.520-548-4301

Find pricing and more summer camp info here; follow My Gym Tucson on Facebook here.

TMC Meet Me Downtown 5K Night Run/Walk

Take a cool evening run downtown with your pals and end up at a block party featuring, food, entertainment and a beer garden. You also have a chance to win cash prizes for your running skills.

Where: Children's Museum, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

When:  Saturday, June 1, 5-10 p.m.

Cost: 0-$99, register here

Click here for more information about this event. 

Udall Park Concert

Enjoy a cool evening under the stars while you listen to music played by Arizona Symphonic Winds. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on.

Where: Udall Park, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road

When: Saturday, June 1, 7-9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

Music Under the Stars

Tucson Pops Orchestra is hosting an outdoor concert with Ryan Chen and guest conductor Jonathan Merrill. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket, your family and friends, and listen to beautiful music under the stars.

Where: Demeester Outdoor Performance Center, 900 S. Randolph Way

When: Sunday, June 2, 7-9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

Hi-Octane Nights at Tucson Mall

Cruise to the mall to see some cherried-out beauties. Trophies will be awarded to several categories. A portion of the proceeds will benefit PACC. 

Where: Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road

When: Saturday, June 8, 4-9 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

Tucson Sky Lantern Festival By Light The Night

Hang out by the lake to watch the soft glow of the lanterns as they fill the sky. Festivities include a challenge course, corn hole, face painting and vendors. 

Where: Silverbell Lake

When: Saturday, June 8, 5-10 p.m.

Cost: $55 adults, $15 ages 6-12 and lanterns are $15.

More information here

49th Annual Juneteenth Festival

Join the festival for a full day of entertainment, live music performances, information booths, shopping, education and food vendors. 

Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.

When: Saturday, June 15, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information here. 

Desert Museum Saguaro Fruit Harvest 

Spend the morning gathering and preparing fruit in the O’odham manner, using a harvesting pole made from the ribs of the giant cactus, then learn how the fruit was traditionally cooked into a sweet syrup. The class will discuss other desert plants that were important food sources for native peoples and about the animals that use the saguaro for food and shelter. Includes native foods lunch.

Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road

When: Friday, June 21, 7 a.m. to noon

Cost: $65 members and $72 for non-members

More information here

Monsoon Con 2019

Monsoon Con is a gathering of storm chasers, weather enthusiasts, weather professionals, and other fans of the Arizona Monsoon season, to network and learn more about how to predict where and when storms will happen, safely chase them, and capture them on camera. Previously held in Phoenix, the event is moving to Tucson for the first time this year. 

Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road

When: Saturday, June 22, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: $15, tickets here

More information here

Summer Safari Saturday Nights: Meet Your Zoo Night

Take a trip to the Zoo during the cooler evening temperatures and enjoy the themed festivities. Family and friends will get to experience live music, games, animal encounters, keeper chats, sponsor booths, carousel rides, giraffe feed, face painting, inflatables, artifact stations and glitter tattoos. Remember to bring a blanket for the concert!

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Ct.

When: Saturday, June 22, 6-8 p.m.

Cost: $6.50-$10.50, free for zoo members. Some activities might cost more.  

More information here

\

MSA Annex Summer Night Market

The Night Market is back at the MSA Annex! The Annex transforms into a family-friendly open-air night market. Enjoy live music by DJ Herm, food trucks and art installations.

Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

When: Friday, June 29, 6-10 p.m.

Cost: Event is free to attend 

For more information click here.

Saguaro Festival Ha:san Bak

The wokshop starts at sunrise 5 a.m. The workshop includes hands on harvesting with Tohono O’odam tribal members, learning about Native American technologies and activities.

The public portion starts at 10 a.m. Features include presentations, hands-on activities, storytelling, archaeology hikes, shopping, and plant your own saguaro to take home.

Where: Colossal Cave Mountain Park, 16721 E. Old Spanish Trail

When: Saturday June 29, 5 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Cost: $65 per person or $100 for 2 people. Reservations and/or questions contact Lauren@colossalcave.com 520-647-7275

More information here

Kids🎈

Rodents of Unusual Size Petting Zoo 

The Tucson Petting Zoo & Funny Foot Farm will teach you all about the capybara, Patagonian mara and other rodents of unusual size in this hands-on animal presentation. Space is limited for this free event. Tickets will be available at the desk half an hour before the start of the program. Must be present to receive a ticket. 

Where: Martha Cooper Library, 1377 N. Catalina Ave.

When: Saturday, June 1, 2-3 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

Home Depot: Putting Green

Kids get to use hammers and screwdrivers to build their craft. Paint, stickers and other tools are included too. All kids attending the workshop must be accompanied by a parent or adult at all times. All kids get to keep their craft, receive a  certificate of achievement, a workshop apron and a commemorative pin. 

Where: Local Home Depot

When: Saturday, Jun 1, 9 a.m. to noon

Cost: Free, remember to bring wipes and a empty box to take your painted house home. 

More information here

Valley of the Moon Water Wonders

Grab your kids and join the old fashioned sprinkler fun. Be prepared to get wet and be charmed by Valley of the Moon's resident mermaid, Mermaid Odette.

Where: Valley of the Moon, 2544 E. Allen Road

When: Saturday, June 1, 3:30-5 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

Do the Hokey Pokey: Porcupine and Hedgehog

Cacti aren't the only prickly thing around Tucson, there are critters too!  Participants will have a chance to experience a porcupine and hedgehog while learning about the animals. 

Where: Kirk-Bear Canyon Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road

When: Saturday, June 22, 10-11 a.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

Fox Literacy Day

Engage in literacy activities with organizations like Make Way for Books and Literacy Connects; meet story characters; get free literacy-related goodies, books and watch short kid-friendly films. All free!

Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.

When: Saturday, June 22, 10 a.m. and Tuesday, June 25, 9:30 a.m. 

Cost: Free

More information here

Summer Kids Events: Tucson Reptile Museum

Tucson Reptile Museum will be bringing live turtles and other scaly critters to Bookmans. Learn all about these creeping creatures and get an up-close view of some of nature’s most versatile animals. Plus, you get to eat pizza and make a themed Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle craft too.

Where: Bookmans Northwest Entertainment Exchange, 3733 West Ina Road

When: Friday, June 28, 10-11 a.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

Super Hero Training: Spiderman

Are your spidey senses tingling? Well, they should be for this web throwing event. Kiddos get a visit from Spiderman, super hero training and playtime. 

Where: Our Play Place, 3951 W. Costco Drive

When: Saturday, June 29, 9-10:30 a.m.

Cost: $10, get tickets here

More information here

BFF 💃🏻

 

Monsoon Gardening Workshop

The monsoon season is the traditional time to plant many vegetables in the desert. the class will cover what vegetable and herb varieties to plant, protecting your garden from the climate, maximizing rainwater and a variety of monsoon ready seeds to plant in your own garden.

Where: Native Seeds Search Conservation Center, 3584 E. River Road

When: Thursday, June 27, 9-11 a.m.

Cost: $20 for members and $25 for non-members. Registration required due to limited spots. 

More information here

Summer Self Defense Class

Ladies prepare to defend yourselves. Free and open to anyone interested in learning self defense.

Where: Oro Valley ATA Martial Arts, 11133 N. La Canada Drive 

When: Friday, June 7, 6:10-7:10 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

The Sci-Fi Slumber Party

Get ready for 12 straight hours of intergalactic, non-stop excursion into the outer limits of space age cinema. You will watch Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956), Aliens, Barbarella, Upgrade, Galaxy Quest and Event Horizon. Plus, the Loft will also have vintage movie trailers, trivia games and prizes. 

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.

When: Saturday, June 22, 7 p.m. to Sunday, June 23, 7 a.m.

Cost: $15-17

More information here

Surfapalooza at Hotel Congress

Just because you're not at the beach, doesn't mean the beach can't come to you. Go to a desert beach party and listen to live music from The Surfbroads, Shrimp Chaperone, and The Furys. Fish tacos, cold beer and other beverages are available for purchase. 

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

When: Saturday, June 22, 7-10 p.m.

Cost: Free, ages 21 and up. 

Bacardi Rum and Reggae Festival

Take a taste of the islands with your favorite frosty Bacardi rum drinks while dancing the summer night away with the desert reggae sounds of the phenomenal Black Bottom Lighters.

Where: Oasis At Wild Horse Ranch, 6801 N. Camino Verde

When: Saturday, June 22, 4-10 p.m.

Cost: $25, includes a general admission entrance with 10 drink tickets. $40 VIP, includes 10 drinks, a meal and premium Bacardi Rum tasting overlooking the Ranch in the rooftop VIP seating area.

More information here

Movies🍿

Outdoor Screening of The Quick and the Dead at Old Tucson

Saddle up for this Old Tucson outdoor screening of the all-star 1995 film, "The Quick and the Dead" — filmed in part at Old Tucson! Bring your own seating. Bleacher seating is also available. 

Where: Old Tucson, 201 Kinney Road

When: Saturday, June 15, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Cost: $4-$5, tickets here

More information here

Sensory Friendly Film: Aladdin

Watch a movie in the theater with the lights turned on and the sound turned low and enjoy a movie in a comfortable environment.

Where: AMC Lowes Theaters at the Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.

When: Saturday, June 8, 10 a.m. to noon

Cost: ASSA provides a total of 50 tickets to families attending this film.

More information here

Sahuarita Daddy and Daughter Dance

Girls will be on their tippy-toes for this event. Celebrate Father's day with a night of fun and dancing. Light refreshments will be served.

Where: Sahuarita Parks and Recreation, 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way

When: Saturday, June 15, 6-8 p.m.

Cost: $5 by June 13 and $8 at the door. 

More information here

Tucson 23 Mexican Food Festival

The Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance has teamed up with Visit Tucson and the JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort & Spa for the fourth year to give you a tasty food festival. The event will feature weekend staycation packages, food demos and education, live music and more.

Where: JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort & Spa, 3800 W. Starr Pass Blvd. 

When: Saturday, June 15, 6-9 p.m.

Cost: $65 admission and $10 for raffle tickets.

More information here

Movie and Popcorn: Wall-E

Watch your favorite little recycler, while munching popcorn. Space is limited, tickets will be available 30 minutes before the show.

Where: Nanini Library, 7300 N. Shannon Road

When: Tuesday, June 18, 2-4 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend and free popcorn(while supplies last). 

More information here

Comcast Sensory Friendly Showing: How To Train Your Dragon 3

Watch a movie at Comcast with the lights turned on and the sound turned low. Once you enter Comcast headquarters, follow the signs for parking and entering the building.

Where: 4690 N. Oracle Road

When: Friday, June 28, 6-8 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

Tags