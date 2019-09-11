Check out your weekend roundup! You can go to a carnival, moon festival, yoga with dogs, meet mural artists, watch live demos, concerts and more. Don't forget that GLOW starts this weekend.
Everyone 🎉
Mythological GLOW! A nighttime Art Experience
Experience glowing artwork, multimedia installations, theatrical performances and live music along ten acres of lighted, high desert trails. Wear a glowing costume and be part of the celebration. There is a different theme and performance lineup for each of the four evenings this fall. This weekend's theme is "mythological."
Where: GLOW! 2805 N. Triangle L Ranch Road
When: Saturday, Sept. 14, 7–11 p.m.
Cost: $12.86-$75.04, ages 3 and under are free. Only 500 tickets available.
Puppy fitness classes
Inspired Fitness has teamed up with Pet Partners of Southern Arizona to bring you fitness with a pup-twist. You will learn to improve human health through the human-animal with therapy dogs. This unique event will have four special classes, like doga yoga, pup pilates, sit stay & barre(k) and sculpt sweat & slobber. A portion of signups and memberships will be donated to the Pet Partners of Southern Arizona.
Where: Inspired Fitness, 15 E. Pennington
When: Saturday, Sept. 14, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $22 per class or $50 for all four events.
Plant Geek Festival + Sale (Sponsored)
Join fellow Plant Geeks, enthusiasts, and appreciators at the Tucson Botanical Gardens with ALL DAY FREE ADMISSION to the gardens. Visit more than a dozen of Tucsons’ best growers and nurseries all in one location. Enjoy local food vendors and live music.
Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way
When: Saturday, Sept. 21, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free
TCC Family Moon Festival Celebration
Celebrate the Autumn Moon Festival with your children or grandchildren at the Tucson Chinese Cultural Center. Families will enjoy crafts, games, food, stories, a lantern parade and even a visit from the Moon Goddess and Jade Rabbit. Please remember to bring folding chairs and/or blankets to sit on.
Where: Río Vista Natural Resource Park, 3974 N. Tucson Blvd.
When: Saturday, Sept. 14, 5-8 p.m.
Cost: TCCC members (18 years old) $10 per person or $50 per family. $15 per person or $75 per family for non members. You must pre pay. Call to register 520-292-6900
Mooncake Festival
Join the Tucson Chinese Cultural Center and learn how to make mooncakes. There will a be a light lunch, a tea tasting ceremony and mooncakes/molds available for purchase at the event.
Where: Tucson Chinese Cultural Center, 1288 W. River Road
When: Saturday, Sept. 14, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Cost: $50-$60, register at 520-292-6900.
Lookout Tucson Jazz Concert
Go on a date and drink cocktails with your lovey and listen to Cynthia Hilts jazz it up on stage.
Where: Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort & Spa, 245 E. Ina Road
When: Thursday, Sept. 12, 5-7 p.m.
Cost: Free concert, cocktail are available for purchase.
Friday Night BBQs at the Racquet Club
Cruise over to the Tucson Racquet Club for some tasty BBQ and a dip in the pool. The barbecue pool parties will be available to members and non-members every Friday until the end of September.
Where: Tucson Racquet & Fitness Club, 4001 N. Country Club Road
When: Friday, Sept. 13, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Cost: Members are free; non-members $5, $2 for ages 13-17, 12 and under free.
Flame Work with Emilio Santini
Sonoran Glass School is kicking off their new semester with a collaborative demonstration from visiting artist, Emilio Santini. Emilio will be working with the hot shop crew to give you an awesome show.
Where: Sonoran Glass School, 633 W. 18th St.
When: Saturday, Sept. 14, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Tucson Cars and Coffee
Cruise in for a show of shiny classics and roaring engines. This month features "tuner cars."
Where: La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Drive
When: Saturday, Sept. 14, 6-9 a.m.
Cost: Free
Moon Festival Concert
Listen to music by Tucson's Symphony Orchestra, Chinese poetry readings and more.
Where: UA Health Sciences Innovation Building, 1670 E. Drachman St.
When: Saturday, Sept. 14, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
ROH Band in Marana
The ROH Band will be playing classic rock, blues, R&B, funk, originals, and classic hits from the '60s.
Where: Tucson Premium Outlets, 6401 W. Marana Center Blvd.
When: Saturday, Sept. 14, 5-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Bacon, Blues & Brews
Guests will be treated with tasty bacon-themed small plates from 10 local restaurants, live blues, and tastings from local breweries.
Where: Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ, 1801 N. Stone Ave.
When: Saturday, Sept. 14, 3-6 p.m.
Cost: $35-$40
Meet Me at Maynards Mural Walk
Bring your strollers, friends or a well-behaved pup for a colorful walk. Maynard's has two different routes mapped out. You can walk/run 1.85 miles and see 13 murals or a 3 mile with 21 murals.
Where: Maynards Market & Kitchen, 400 N. Toole Ave.
When: Monday, Sept. 16, 5:15 p.m.
Cost: Free
Concert Series at St. Philip's Plaza
Watch the sunset and join P.D. Ronstadt and the Company for some live music in the plaza courtyard. Open for all ages.
Where: St Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Tuesday, Sept. 17, 7-10 p.m.
Cost: Free
HungerWalk
Walkers learn about hunger, the Community Food Bank’s programs and services, and how they can get involved — all while having fun with family and friends.
Where: Sam Lena Park, 3400 S. Country Club Road
When: Saturday, Sept. 14, 7-11 a.m.
Cost: $10-$25, register here
Grease Sing-Along at the Loft
This sing-along features onscreen lyrics, free Grease goodie bags, a rockin’ Rydell costume contest and a few boss surprises.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Saturday, Sept. 15, 7:30-9:45 p.m.
Cost: $10-$12
Meet the Muralists
Meet the artists who helped to bring out our city's beauty. Talk and ask questions with the artists about their amazing talents.
Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. 6th Street
When: Sunday, Sept. 15, 5-6:30 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for some tasty brews.
Kids 🎈
Emily and the Ghost Flute : Tucson Symphony Orchestra
Join a fun family experience filled with discovery and storytelling that will entertain, engage and educate young listeners.
Where: Tucson Symphony Orchestra, 2175 N. Sixth Ave.
When: Saturday, Sept. 14, 10 a.m.
Cost: $3 at the door
City of Fun Carnival at Tucson Premium Outlets
Fall family fun with 12-15 hair-raising rides, three tasty food wagons and six gaming booths.
Where: Tucson Premium Outlets, 6401 W. Marana Center Blvd.
When: Thursday, Sept. 12, 5-10 p.m.; Friday-Sunday, Sept. 13-15, 4-11 p.m.
Cost: A wristband allows the wearer unlimited rides for $30. Ten tickets for $12 or 20 tickets for $20 — rides cost 2-4 tickets.
Preschool Storytime
Preschool-aged kids are curious about everything. Storytime is a perfect way for preschoolers to listen and learn about the questions they ask. Kids will sing familiar songs and join fun activities.
Where: Nanini Library, 7300 N. Shannon Road
When: Friday, Sept. 13, 10:30–11:15 a.m.
Cost: Free, ages 3-5
Bats: Myth and Reality
Dispelling myths about Bats, replacing them with realities and interesting facts through hands-on examples. For ages 4 and up.
Where: Woods Memorial Library, 3455 N. First Ave.
When: Saturday, Sept. 14, 2-3 p.m.
Cost: Free
Free Screening: Harry and The Hendersons
Watch a family-friendly 80s comedy about a friendly big-foot who makes friends with a local suburban family. Make sure to bring a blanket to sit on.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Saturday, Sept. 14, 10 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free
Teen Tinker Tuesdays
Join the library every Tuesday for an afternoon of making weird things and leveling up your DIY skills. This week's workshop is glass bubble magnets.
Where: Joel D. Valdez Main Library, 101 N. Stone Ave. (101 Space is located in the main library on the second floor)
When: Tuesday, Sept. 17, 3-5 p.m.
Cost: Free, teens only event
Art after Dark
Mr. Nature will bring his favorite instruments to the Museum, so kids can join in the musical fun, sing along to the songs they love and dance till they drop!
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
When: Saturday, Sept. 14, 5:30-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
BFF 💃
The Tucson Flea
Bring a friend and shop vendors for vintage, crafts and collectibles.
Where: Brings Café, 236 S Scott Ave.
When: Saturday, Sept. 14, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend, but bring some money for shopping.
Buti Yoga at Athleta
Bend an stretch your way to a better rump with buti yoga at Athleta in the La Encantada mall. A raffle will take place after class as well as shopping with 20% off your total purchase.
Where: Athleta, 2905 E. Skyline Drive
When: Sunday, Sept. 15, 8:30-10 a.m.
Cost: Free class, register here.
Mixology Class at the Views Restaurant
Sip on a cocktail and and learn a few thing at The Views Restaurant. Take a interactive class featuring four gin drink demos and recipe cards. Plus, one of the demo drinks will be served to you at the end.
Where: The Views Restaurant, 1555 E. Rancho Vistoso Blvd.
When: Monday, Sept. 16, 4-6 p.m.
Cost: $15, registration required
Terrariums and Mimosas Workshop
Relax with a little breakfast bubbly and get your hands dirty at Green Things. Learn the process of making your very own terrariums and then create your own. The only cost to you is the cost of supplies. They will have a selection of terrariums (glass low bowls, fish bowls, cloches, and more) and succulents. Maximum of two drinks per guest.
Where: Green Things, 3384 E River Rd
When: Saturday, Sept. 14, 10 a.m. to noon
Cost: $5 and up