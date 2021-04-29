Fourth Avenue is about to add a new restaurant, art space and marijuana-friendly concept to the Tucson scene, all in one fell swoop.
Fullylove’s, a restaurant concept from Chef Anthony Fullylove (formerly of Prep & Pastry and Commoner & Co.) is set to open tomorrow, Friday, April 30 at 11 a.m. in the space that used to house Irene's Holy Donuts at 340 N. Fourth Ave.
And Fullylove's will be sharing the space with Arte Bella, a studio that is billing itself as "Tucson's original paint and puff" locale, a take-off on the popular bring-your-own-booze and paint studios that have become popular recently.
Fullylove's will take up residence in the front of the building and offer an assortment of burgers, sandwiches and munchies, but will also feature vegetarian and vegan friendly entree and dessert options as well.
Arte Bella says it will play host to DJ spinning and private art parties, with the option available to bring your own recreational cannabis to enjoy.
According to Fullylove's Facebook page, opening day hours will be from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Arte Bella lists two opening day classes: "Paint and Puff" at 2 p.m. and an acrylic pour class at 6 p.m.