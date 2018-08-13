A talented group of Sahuarita teens have danced on the yellow brick road and through "Wonderland" and are now headed to parts unknown — the Live Shows of America's Got Talent.
That means you get to vote in this round.
You can watch Walden Grove's PAC Dance Team perform a brand new routine on NBC at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 14 and cast your vote. Then, tune in again at 7 p.m. Wednesday for the results.
You can vote on the phone (a number will appear on screen for each act), on NBC.com and with the America's Got Talent app, which is available on the App store and Google Play
The Sahuarita dance team has gained internet and local popularity for its themed performances and has won over audiences at America's Got Talent, where they got a standing ovation before they began dancing last month.
Check them out here.