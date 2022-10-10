 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Three Amigos

  • Updated

Chevy Chase, Steve Martin, and Martin Short in The Three Amigos.

Three Amigos (1986)

Tucson and Arizona locations: Old Tucson, Coronado National Forest, Florence, Apache Junction, Superstition Mountains, Apache Trail, Superstition Wilderness, Sonoran Desert, Gold Canyon

Steve Martin, Checy Chase, Martin Short

Comedy, western: Three actors go to a Mexican village to perform their onscreen roles unaware they are in a real fight.

Box office gross: $39.25 million

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. 

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News