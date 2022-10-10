Three Amigos (1986)
Tucson and Arizona locations: Old Tucson, Coronado National Forest, Florence, Apache Junction, Superstition Mountains, Apache Trail, Superstition Wilderness, Sonoran Desert, Gold Canyon
Steve Martin, Checy Chase, Martin Short
Comedy, western: Three actors go to a Mexican village to perform their onscreen roles unaware they are in a real fight.
Box office gross: $39.25 million
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.