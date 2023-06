Zinburger

6390 E. Grant Road and 1865 E. River Road, zinburgeraz.com

Zinburger's daily 3-6 p.m. happy hour menu includes ice cream floats, which is a sign from the happy hour gods: Bring the kiddos. Hey, while they slurp down root beer and orange dream floats while nibbling on the $7 cheeseburger or fried chicken sandwich and $5 loaded fries, you can indulge in a glass of wine or beer or a cocktail ($4-$7). Zinburger also offers chocolate and banana cream pie.