Two Hands Corn Dogs

  • Updated

Pictured at Two Hands Corn Dogs from left to right: Two Hands Dog, with sweet ranch sauce; classic Korean-style corn dog; Potato Dog; Spicy Dog; Crispy Rice Dog.

 Two Hands Corn Dogs

Corn dogs or cheese sticks can be covered in crispy rice puffs or potato cubes and drizzled with “dirty sauce” at Two Hands Corndog shop.

2786 N. Campbell Ave.

781-786-1193

Two Hands Corn Dogs – Campbell (usakor.com)

Two Hands Corn Dogs opened its first Tucson location October 12, 2022. This unique eatery features seven Korean-style corn dog options, plus fries and elote.

Two more Tucson-area locations are in the works.

Korean corn dogs are the star of the menu at this new spot ⭐️

