El Warden Family Splash Pad abre oficialmente el 28 con una ceremonia de inauguración a las 10 a.m. en el parque Winston Reynolds-Manzanita, 5110 S. San Joaquin Avenue, cerca de las calles South Mission y West Irvington.
  • When is it open? From the third Saturday in April to Oct. 31, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday
  • Where is it located? 5110 S. San Joaquin Ave., near West Irvington Road and South Mission Road
  • What are the rules?
    • Open to children 12 and under and those who accompany them
    • Use of the splash pad is at your own risk
    • Children must be supervised at all times
    • No running or climbing on equipment
    • No pets, glass, rocks, bottles or other foreign objects
    • No skateboards, rollerblades or bicycles
    • No changing diapers at the splash pad
    • Have children use the restroom prior to entering the splash pad, do not allow sick children in the splash pad
  • How can I contact the park? For problems, contact 419-1481. For Pima County parks and rec, call 724-5000
  • More info: Click here