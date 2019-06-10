- When is it open? From the third Saturday in April to Oct. 31, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday
- Where is it located? 5110 S. San Joaquin Ave., near West Irvington Road and South Mission Road
- What are the rules?
- Open to children 12 and under and those who accompany them
- Use of the splash pad is at your own risk
- Children must be supervised at all times
- No running or climbing on equipment
- No pets, glass, rocks, bottles or other foreign objects
- No skateboards, rollerblades or bicycles
- No changing diapers at the splash pad
- Have children use the restroom prior to entering the splash pad, do not allow sick children in the splash pad
- How can I contact the park? For problems, contact 419-1481. For Pima County parks and rec, call 724-5000
