Tucson's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Tucson area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Warning from SAT 9:26 PM MST until SUN 3:15 AM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
