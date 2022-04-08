Fire weather watch issued for Tucson starting Sunday

The National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch for Southern Arizona for Sunday and Monday.

Tucson, along with other areas in Southern Arizona like Green Valley, Sierra Vista and Nogales, should expect a combination of strong gusty wins and low relative humidity, the NWS said.

While the fire weather watch is in place, the NWS advises people to avoid outdoor burning, check for dragging trailer chains, avoid sparks from outdoor tools and equipment and use extra caution with outdoor recreational activities.

Aside from the weather watch, Saturday is predicted to remain warm with a high of 92 degrees. The Weather Service said that is about 10 to 11 degrees above normal for Tucson this time of year.

The strong winds responsible for Sunday and Monday’s weather watch will usher in cooler temps, the NWS said. Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to have highs in the lower 70s with a chance of a few showers on Tuesday.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

