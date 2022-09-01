Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Mainly clear. Low near 75F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 100, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 74 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Sep. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
The Tucson area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97, though…
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of …
The Atlantic tropics have indeed been very quiet this year despite a forecast of an above-average storm season. But the trend may not continue.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luckil…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
For the drive home in Tucson: Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures ar…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Partly cloudy skies. Low 76F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Tucson area can expect a ve…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luck…