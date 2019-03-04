The final regular season game of 2019 is this week as the Arizona Wildcats look to put the bow on what has already been a roller-coaster year for the program with a win over rival Arizona State.
UA is coming off a 26-point loss to Oregon and currently sits ninth in the Pac-12 standings while the Sun Devils overcame a seven-point deficit to beat Oregon State on Sunday and locked up the second place spot in the conference.
Last time Arizona played ASU, the Wildcats lost 95-88 in overtime and were without freshman guard Brandon Williams who was out with a right knee injury. In that game, Ryan Luther made 5 of 8 3-pointers for 19 points, but ASU's Remy Martin exploded for a career-high 31 points and eight assists. ASU's win over Arizona was also the first Bobby Hurley beat Sean Miller since taking over the program in 2015.
Miller held his weekly press conference on Monday along with XXXXX, here's what they had to say before Saturday's matchup with ASU.