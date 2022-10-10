 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Young Guns II

  • Updated

Young Guns II (1990)

Tucson and Arizona locations: Old Tucson, Bisbee, Sonoran Desert, San Rafael Ranch State Park in Patagonia, Tucson Mountains, Ironwood Forest National Monument, Sierrita Mountains, Warren, Tumacácori National Historical Park

Emilio Estevez, Kiefer Sutherland, Lou Diamond Phillips, Christian Slater

Action, western: Patrick Floyd Garrett receives a bounty to kill Billy the Kid.

Box office gross: $44.14 million

