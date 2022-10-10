Young Guns II (1990)
Tucson and Arizona locations: Old Tucson, Bisbee, Sonoran Desert, San Rafael Ranch State Park in Patagonia, Tucson Mountains, Ironwood Forest National Monument, Sierrita Mountains, Warren, Tumacácori National Historical Park
Emilio Estevez, Kiefer Sutherland, Lou Diamond Phillips, Christian Slater
Action, western: Patrick Floyd Garrett receives a bounty to kill Billy the Kid.
Box office gross: $44.14 million
