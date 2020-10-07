2020 Star Opinion: Arizona State Legislature

STATE LEGISLATIVE RACES: State Senator: Choose 1 and State Representative: Choose 2
Legislative District 2
Senate: Rosanna Gabaldon (D) vs. Mark Workman (R)
House: Andrea Dalessandro (D), Daniel Hernandez Jr. (D), Deborah McEwen (R)
This district encompasses parts of southern Tucson, Sahuarita, Green Valley, Rio Rico, Arivaca, the Buenos Aires National Wildlife Refuge to the west and south to the U.S. border with Mexico.
House incumbent Rosanna Gabaldon is running for the Arizona Senate, and Senate incumbent Andrea Dalessandro is running for House. Both should be retained at the Legislature. We also endorse Daniel Hernandez Jr. in his bid for re-election to the state House.
The upcoming Legislative session will be difficult, given the economic, public health, educational and social challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic. In such a varied district — which includes urban, rural, suburban, retirement communities and small towns — we believe that the incumbents’ hands-on knowledge of the region’s diverse and specific needs, and the nuts-and-bolts legislative process, will benefit LD2 residents.
Legislative District 9
Senate: Victoria Steele (D) running unopposed
House: Randall “Randy” Friese (D), Pamela Powers Hannley (D), Brandon Lyons (R)
This district encompasses the Catalina Foothills and the northwest neighborhoods of Casa Adobes, west to Interstate 10 and north toward Marana.
For the two House seats, the Arizona Daily Star Editorial Board endorses Randall “Randy” Friese and Pamela Powers Hannley. Both are incumbents with extensive backgrounds in public health, science and medicine — expertise definitely needed in the Arizona Legislature.
Political newcomer Brendon Lyons, also running for the state House, has a bright future in public service, and we hope he continues. Originally a firefighter, he has turned his experience surviving a life-changing vehicle crash caused by a distracted driver into a community safety mission.
Legislative District 10
Senate: Kirsten Engel (D) vs. Justine Wadsack (R)
House: Domingo DeGrazia (D), Stephanie Stahl Hamilton (D), Mabelle Gummere (R), Michael Hicks (R)
This district encompasses the central and east side portions of the metro Tucson area, stretches north to the Catalina mountains and southeast to Valencia Road.
Kirsten Engel has served in the Arizona House and is now running for the state Senate against challenger Justine Wadsack (R). Our endorsement is for Engel, in part for her experience with environmental law.
In the House race, we endorse incumbent Domingo DeGrazia and newcomer Stephanie Stahl Hamilton. Her advocacy for public education, fueled by involvement her children’s school site council and PTO, is needed at the Legislature.
Legislative District 11
Senate: JoAnna Mendoza (D) vs. Vince Leach (R)
House: Felipe R. Perez (D), Bret Roberts (R), Mark Finchem (R)
This district encompasses northern Pima County, some of Oro Valley along with Picture Rocks, Marana, Casa Grande and Maricopa.
We endorse JoAnna Mendoza for Senate against incumbent Vince Leach (R). For the Arizona House, we endorse Felipe R. Perez and incumbent Bret Roberts.
