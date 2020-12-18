In his classroom and in the community, Adam Ragan proves himself to be a fierce advocate. Adam worked with the late Richard Elías to pass Arizona's first-ever ban on youth conversion therapy; helped develop the TLC Youth Center; served on several TUSD committees; and was appointed to several City Commissions. In his day job as a teacher, he's the English department co-lead and union site rep. He works with district leadership as a trusted teacher leader to ensure safe schools and rigorous curricula. A proud union member, Adam also is c o-chair of the César Chávez Coalition. At just 3 6, he's the longest continually elected member of the P C D P Executive Committee. He recently joined the Alliance Fund Board. Adam was the first-ever openly LGBTQ candidate for the TUSD Governing Board. Adam holds a BA in Linguistics and an MA in English. He is a certified K-12 teacher and college writing faculty.
