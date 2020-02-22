Around the World

Israel
Police shoot, kill alleged stabbing attacker
JERUSALEM — Israeli police said officers shot and killed a man Saturday after he allegedly tried to stab a soldier outside Jerusalem’s Old City.
The suspect, who was killed before he was able to stab the soldier, was not immediately identified but was believed to have been Palestinian.
Amateur footage showed a man in blue jeans and a black jacket lying still on the ground at the Lion’s Gate, on the eastern side of the Old City.
Israeli medics said that Israeli security forces, while firing on the suspect, had lightly wounded a 42-year-old woman in the leg. Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said the attacker was armed with a knife and approached an officer who responded to the attack.
The Old City is home to holy sites sacred to Jews, Christians and Muslims, including the flashpoint compound known as the Al-Aqsa mosque to Muslims and the Temple Mount to Jews.
Pakistan
Forces say 5 militants killed in shootout; 2 arrested
PESHAWAR — Pakistani security forces said Saturday that five suspected militants were killed in an overnight raid in the country’s northwest, and that two other militants were arrested in a separate operation.
Senior counter-terrorism officer Tahir Khan said the shootout took place at a compound in the working-class suburb of Mathra near Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
He said the militants belonged to a banned group and that security forces found suicide vests, sub-machine guns and other weapons at the scene.
Two militant commanders from the Sajna group of the Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehrik-e-Taliban, were captured in a second Friday-night raid, according to counter-terrorism officer Mohammad Ajmal.
The operation took place in Tank district, which serves as a gateway to the mountainous South Waziristan district, a former militant stronghold.
France
Country begins closing its oldest nuclear plant
PARIS — France started closing its oldest nuclear plant, at Fessenheim, on the border with Germany, by shutting down one of its reactors Saturday.
French operator EDF said the 43-year-old reactor was unplugged Saturday around 2 a.m., in a “very emotional moment.” The process went well, EDF said.
The second reactor is set to be shut down at the end of June.
Local media reported that about 100 people gathered on Friday evening in the little town of Fessenheim to protest against the closure of the plant, which provides about 2,000 direct and indirect jobs in the region.
Germany has long called for the plant, which started producing power in 1977, to be shut down.
The move is part of French President Emmanuel Macron’s plan to re-balance nuclear-produced energy and electricity derived from renewable sources.
Germany
State lawmakers at center of uproar agree on governor
BERLIN — State lawmakers in eastern Germany agreed on a way to vote in a new state government without the support of a far-right party, avoiding a repeat of a decision earlier this month that caused a political uproar at the national level.
Thuringia state lawmakers from several parties said late Friday that they agreed to hold another vote next month to choose the state’s governor and to have the next state elections in April 2021.
An earlier vote in parliament led to the ouster of Thuringia’s incumbent governor.
A pro-business candidate won the office only because lawmakers from the far-right Alternative for Germany party supported him along with state representatives from the regional branch of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union.
The Free Democrat’s Thomas Kemmerich’s acceptance of AfD’s votes — and the Christian Democrats’ voting with far-right colleagues — appalled left-leaning parties and many in the mainstream center-right camp. Merkel called Kemmerich’s election “inexcusable.”
England
Man charged after prayer leader stabbed at mosque
LONDON — A 29-year-old man appeared in court Saturday, charged with stabbing an official at one of London’s biggest mosques during afternoon prayers.
Daniel Horton, who is homeless, is charged with grievous bodily harm and possession of a bladed article.
Police say they do not think the attack was terrorism-related.
Prosecutor Tanyia Dogra said the suspect and victim Raafat Maglad knew one another because Horton had been attending the mosque for a number of years.
Maglad, 70, was stabbed in the neck with a kitchen knife as prayers began Thursday at the London Central Mosque. He worked as the muezzin, the person who calls Muslims to prayer. He was treated in a London hospital but returned to attend prayers Friday.
