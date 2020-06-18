Around the world

Hong Kong
Taiwan to help people looking to leave
Taiwan announced Thursday that it will set up a specialized office to support Hong Kongers seeking to leave the territory now that China is moving forward with a national security law for Hong Kong that critics see as an erosion of its freedoms.
The office opening July 1 will offer assistance to Hong Kong professionals seeking to move to Taiwan, including for school, employment, investment, entrepreneurship and immigration, according to a statement by the Mainland Affairs Council in Taiwan, which handles the island’s relations with Beijing.
Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen in May called for a plan to help Hong Kongers after China’s ceremonial parliament decided to enact the national security law in the semi-autonomous city.
Beijing says the national security legislation is aimed at curbing subversive and secessionist activity in Hong Kong, after months of anti-government protests last year saw violent clashes between police and protesters. Critics say that the law will erode freedoms promised to the former British colony and may be used to curb dissent.
Mexico
President to push for peaceful solutions
MEXICO CITY — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Thursday his country’s guiding principles as it takes a seat on the United Nations Security Council will be peace, avoiding the impositions of the major powers and cooperation for development so people are not forced to migrate.
“We don’t want military cooperation, we don’t want them to support us with armed helicopters,” López Obrador said. “We want cooperation for development because peace is the fruit of justice.”
Mexico was elected to a nonpermanent seat on the U.N.’s most powerful body Wednesday for the fifth time in its history.
López Obrador promised to defend self-determination, nonintervention, peaceful solutions and equality among states. Mexico, for example, has not condemned Venezuela’s government or recognized opposition chief Juan Guaidó as its leader as the United States and European nations have.
Ivory Coast
Officials: Landslide kills at least 13 people
ABIDJAN — A landslide on the outskirts of Ivory Coast’s largest city Thursday killed at least 13 people after heavy rains swept away around 20 houses in the area, authorities said.
A search was underway in Anyama for those who remained missing, while meteorologists warned the risk of flooding remained high in Abidjan after several days of heavy rain.
On Sunday, a three-story building collapsed in Abatta Village, east of Abidjan, and storms also were blamed for one death in Abobo.
Ivory Coast’s rainy season is known to be deadly, especially in settlements where there is poor drainage for homes often built without zoning regulations.
