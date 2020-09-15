 Skip to main content
Audrey De La Cruz of Annotated Audrey

Audrey De La Cruz, owner of Annotated Audrey, was always interested in art but never thought it would be a full-time job.

Right outside her home, Audrey De La Cruz has a good view of Saguaro National Park.

The view helps keep De La Cruz, a local artist, inspired.

De La Cruz started Annotated Audrey, a paper goods and lifestyle brand, in 2016, about six months after moving to Tucson from Los Angeles.

“Just looking out my window now, it’s all desert,” she says. “All around us is nature, animals, cactus, flowers. So I draw my inspiration from that mostly.”

Beyond Saguaro National Park, other inspiration for her vibrantly-colored desert-themed paper goods comes from fashion, movies, TV shows and music.

