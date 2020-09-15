Audrey De La Cruz of Annotated Audrey

Right outside her home, Audrey De La Cruz has a good view of Saguaro National Park.
The view helps keep De La Cruz, a local artist, inspired.
De La Cruz started Annotated Audrey, a paper goods and lifestyle brand, in 2016, about six months after moving to Tucson from Los Angeles.
“Just looking out my window now, it’s all desert,” she says. “All around us is nature, animals, cactus, flowers. So I draw my inspiration from that mostly.”
Beyond Saguaro National Park, other inspiration for her vibrantly-colored desert-themed paper goods comes from fashion, movies, TV shows and music.
