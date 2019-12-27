Ba-Dar Restaurant

History: Excellent and good ratings since 2005 except for a needs improvement in September 2014, followed by a pass. Received a needs improvement rating Oct. 30.
What the inspector saw: Foods stored at unsafe cold temperatures; prepared foods not marked with discard dates or were kept beyond such dates; employee food stored above make top units and near hot holding foods; scrubbing pads and food debris in hand-wash sink; pesticide stored in back room; rice being cooled at room temperature instead of cold unit; dead roach under soda shelving unit and dead baby roaches on glue traps; food containers stored on floor; dispensing scoops stored in food containers; food debris under cooking equipment and under dry storage shelves; no food protection manager certificate.
Follow-up: Passed a follow-up inspection Nov. 12.
Comment: The owner said everything was corrected and there are no problems now.