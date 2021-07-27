Barstool Sports is new title sponsor of Arizona Bowl

The Barstool Fund was assembled at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in order to aid struggling small business owners and local restaurants grappling with the business effects of the novel virus. Thousands of donations poured in, with celebrities Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Elon Musk and Guy Fieri, among others, leading the way. The Barstool Fund has raised more than $35 million.

"I had a feeling that once they heard about us, they would immediately imagine the incredible things that we could do together," Adair said. "That they would see that we're also innovative in our untraditional and fresh ideas, too, and that we we are an organization that gives back to charity. I knew that once we shared this information with them, they would get it. And they did."

As is tradition, this year's game will include a pregame tailgate party on the UA Mall and a post-game "taco drop" — a Times Square tradition with a Tucson twist.

“Since the inception of the Arizona Bowl, we have operated under a philosophy that our only limitations were our own imaginations. … Everyone is going to be talking about this, so this hits on one of our mission statements, which is to highlight the best of our community,” Farhang said.