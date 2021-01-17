Ambuja and ACC Cement Digital Transformation with Blue Yonder

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. & MUMBAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--ACC Limited and Ambuja Cements Ltd., the two Indian units of LafargeHolcim, announced that they have chosen Blue Yonder®, the world’s leading, end-to-end, digital supply chain platform provider, for their supply chain transformation and digitalization. Both ACC and Ambuja Cement have implemented Blue Yonder Luminate Planning.
Luminate Planning will help the two leading cement manufacturers in India improve Sales and Operational Planning (S&OP) with integrated planning and execution by gaining visibility into daily demand, production and dispatch plan to better predict demand fluctuation, scheduled maintenance, and improve logistics and transportation capabilities. With improved supply chain optimization, ACC and Ambuja Cement can better align the least cost service locations, reduce delivery costs and create a service network to meet and exceed customer service levels.
"We chose Blue Yonder as our partner for SCM digitalization because Luminate Planning will give us greater visibility into our combined supply chains,” said Rajeev Mehta, chief logistics officer, ACC and Ambuja Cement. “The objective of this project is to improve the customer experience and service levels, yet profitably grow by tapping into the synergies of our supply chains, thus maximizing capacity utilization and minimizing overall cost.”
The Blue Yonder Luminate™ Planning portfolio is a powerful set of solutions that continuously provides insights into a customer’s supply chain to allow for smarter, more actionable business decisions. Luminate Planning is built on Blue Yonder’s Luminate Platform, which is powered by Microsoft Azure and combines rich internal and external data from across a customer’s digital supply chain assets.
“As the leading cement companies in India, ACC and Ambuja Cement needed the ability to tap into their supply chains synergies,” said Vishal Dhawan, vice president, APAC sales, Blue Yonder. “With the end-to-end visibility afforded by Luminate Planning, the companies can better optimize their network and improve S&OP creating a more efficient supply chain.”
