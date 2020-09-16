 Skip to main content
Arizona Daily Star building sells for more than $3M at auction
editor's pick top story

Arizona Daily Star building sells for more than $3M at auction

The Arizona Daily Star newspaper building, 4850 S. Park Ave., once housed the Star, the Tucson Citizen, and a large production and printing operation.

 Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star

The Arizona Daily Star’s building has been sold at auction for more than $3 million.

The newspaper continues to publish a daily edition, with its staff working remotely since the COVID-19 pandemic impacted Tucson in March. The company plans to relocate its editorial and business staff to a smaller site in the Tucson area.

Over a dozen bidders, several of whom were from out of town, flew in to see the facility at 4850 S. Park Ave.

The sale and the buyers won’t be recorded for about a month. Details and plans for the office/industrial property are not yet known.

The Star building was placed on the market in August 2019. The 220,000-square-foot building once housed the Star and the Tucson Citizen as well as a large production and printing operation.

The Citizen closed in 2009 and the Star is now printed in Phoenix.

The building sits on nearly 17 acres of land at South Park Avenue and East Irvington Road with an inactive rail spur.

Commercial brokerage CBRE was brought on last year to market the property, and the auction was conducted by RealInsight Marketplace.

Contact reporter Gabriela Rico at grico@tucson.com or Facebook.com/DailyStarBiz

The business news you need

