Arizona regulators adopt new clean energy rules without renewable mandate

The Arizona Corporation Commission on Friday passed landmark new rules requiring state-regulated utilities to get 100% of their power from carbon-free sources by 2050 — but the panel rejected any specific mandate for renewable energy like solar and wind.

The new rules — which still need to go through a final rulemaking process before a new commission in January — also set new requirements for energy storage and energy efficiency gains for power-generating utilities including Tucson Electric Power Co. and Arizona Public Service Co.

Prior to the final 4-1 vote, the regulators deleted a proposed mandate that the utilities get at least 50% of their power from renewable sources by 2035.

The rules count power from APS’s Palo Verde nuclear plant as a carbon-free “clean energy” source and replace the state’s current renewable-energy standard, which requires utilities to get 15% of their power from renewables by 2025.

The rules will bring Arizona more in line with other states that have significantly beefed up their clean-energy mandates since Arizona adopted its initial rules in 2006.

Commissioners Boyd Dunn and Sandra Kennedy said the new rules will also boost economic development in the state.